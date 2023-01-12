She had taken the oath officially a few days earlier, but repeated the gesture at a dress-uniform event at the College of San Mateo, where Corpus had graduated from the college’s police academy program. The audience, including many county elected officials, was well in excess of 500, including more than 100 law enforcement representatives.
Groundbreaking moments and symbolism last only so long, however, and Corpus will immediately confront a long list of expectations.
Perhaps the most pressing is the environment in which she will operate. The Sheriff’s Office has nearly 100 vacancies in its 800-person workforce, due largely to a pay scale that has lagged behind other agencies, and the ever-mounting stresses on law enforcement officers as a direct result of the COVID pandemic and a prevailing and widespread discomfort with police since the George Floyd killing and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Corpus got a break several days before she took office when the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a long-overdue new contract for the office’s personnel, including a substantial pay raise.
But just four days after the CSM celebration, Fixin’ San Mateo, the ad hoc effort to create an independent commission with oversight of the Sheriff’s Office, asserted its presence and called for an independent investigation into two deaths in the county jail, dismissing implicitly any inquiries by the sheriff or the district attorney. Many of the Fixin’ people supported Corpus’ election and she was happy to have their backing. But Corpus, who started her 20-year career in the jail, is uneasy about an independent commission with subpoena power.
“I hope they will give me a chance to be a sheriff that is about transparency, trust and accountability,” Corpus told me for a cover story in this month’s Climate Magazine.
The membership of the oversight commission “has to be people who understand law enforcement. Lived experience is not enough. This could be a recipe for disaster. This really needs to be thought out,” Corpus said.
This is just one example of the path Corpus will have to weave through brambles and unsettled territory. In her remarks at the CSM event, she voiced a clear sense of how she wants to proceed, starting with the vacancies in her office.
“To address these obstacles, one of my top priorities will be to implement new incentives, improve working conditions, and instill a culture of support and mentorship in our organization,” she said.
Corpus took particular notice of the emotional burden carried by law enforcement, likening it to a backpack that continues to load with rocks, until the officer topples over. All the while, cops are expected to remain stoic about the stresses of the job.
“The message I have for the women and men of the law enforcement profession is this: It’s OK not to be OK. And it’s OK to ask for help,” Corpus said. She promised to implement “a robust mental wellness program for our organization unlike anything we have today. It’s time to break the stigma around mental wellness, and to provide a supportive environment for everyone in our organization.”
The message is reinforced, perhaps, by Corpus’ own experience as a front-line deputy sheriff, and whose stories always seem to carry a personal and even emotional component.
Other commitments she made: a “co-responder model” to calls for service, comprised of mental health clinicians and a deputy sheriff; increased efforts to reduce the number of guns in the community; and attention to the issues of domestic violence and the growing fentanyl crisis.
She also announced the launch of “the CARE program, or Community Advisors for Responsible Engagement,” which she described as three “working groups (that) will offer an opportunity to engage the public around important issues facing our community, providing a consistent opportunity for me and my leadership team to engage with individuals.”
Clearly, this is meant to head off some of the momentum of Fixin’ San Mateo.
At the end of the speech, Corpus reflected on her own determined journey: “I can tell you that as a woman in law enforcement, my career has not been easy. I was faced with many challenges and obstacles. And I conquered those challenges with tenacity, grit and determination.
“As I always say, fear is the devil’s courage. And to the many women in law enforcement, I have walked in your shoes, and I will work tenaciously to modernize this profession and to create more opportunities for each of us.”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
