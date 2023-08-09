It’s the burning question that continues to vex Catholics here and throughout significant parts of the nation: Will their individual parishes suffer direct financial consequences due to the church’s ongoing legal settlements with victims of clergy sexual abuse?
Parishioners in the Archdiocese of San Francisco are the latest to feel the unease brought on by this circumstance after it was announced that the archdiocese is poised to seek bankruptcy protection in the wake of a fresh wave of sexual abuse lawsuits.
The archdiocese includes churches in San Mateo County. Are the finances of those parishes (of which many include schools) at risk? Further, is individual parish money going to be funneled to the office of the archbishop to help with this latest situation?
One local pastor, Monsignor John Talesfore of St. Matthew’s Church and School in San Mateo, wrote to his parishioners this past weekend in an attempt to calm the roiled waters and to reassure his flock that their parish would not be in fiscal jeopardy due to the latest turn of events.
In other words, he wanted to make clear that parish cash (donations, tuition, etc.) and property would not be potential assets taken by the archbishop to address his current legal woes.
The monsignor’s open letter stated, in part: “Our school and parish should not be included in the (bankruptcy) filing. … Any filing and related legal proceedings will not have a direct impact on day-to-day operations on our own campus.”
There seems to be a caveat in that first sentence, the word “should.” The second sentence tries to set the record straight. We shall see.
BRING ON MORE LATEX: Boosters of our troubled metropolis to the north continue to fret about their city’s grim and well-deserved reputation for a wide variety of municipal ills.
These worries include the likes of unchecked criminal activity, rampant homeless encampments, human waste-smeared sidewalks, scores of drug-addicted individuals, and the departure of significant numbers of key business enterprises, among other civic woes.
But one novel aspect of San Francisco’s daily panorama of often unusual human behavior is making a comeback after the pandemic had put the kibosh on big public events: Celebrations of the wild, weird and kinky.
One recent fetish festival garnered a good deal of media attention. It was covered in some depth, for good or ill, depending on your particular point of view. But let’s not pass judgement. To each his own, as it were.
The affair drew large enthusiastic crowds. One online publication rhapsodized that, “the weather was warm and fogless enough that even people in full-body latex never had to change clothes.”
Doom loop? Daily despair? Forget about it. Bring on more latex. Weather permitting. Yowza.
ROBERT KEROPIAN DIES AT 94: One of South San Francisco’s most prominent public education figures has passed away. Robert Keropian has died at the age of 94.
He was the first principal of El Camino High School in South San Francisco, beginning a 29-year tenure there in 1960. It is estimated that he oversaw the education of as many as 11,000 teens during his decades on that campus near the Colma border.
Keropian’s influence there was significant and long-lasting. A fair, no-nonsense administrator, he was old-school in his on-campus approach. He also was involved in a range of community and national organizations.
Friends may visit at the Crosby N. Gray Funeral Home in Burlingame, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. A religious service will be conducted there at 7 p.m.
KETCH JOANNE HAS CLOSED: Ketch Joanne, a seafood dining fixture at a small strip of retail enterprises near the docks at Pillar Point Harbor since 1975, has been closed, according to an online announcement last week.
There was no indication if, or when, the 48-year-old El Granada cafe would reopen. Over the last several years, there have been efforts to consider renovating or redeveloping the coastal commercial site, putting the future of the restaurant in some jeopardy.
Email John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com. His new book, “Cradle of Champions — A Selected History of San Mateo County Sports,” is available at the San Mateo County History Museum store in downtown Redwood City.
