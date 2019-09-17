Sept. 11 marked the 18th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 in lower Manhattan. I was only 12 when the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks occurred. The country, it seemed, was surmounted with fear and despair after bearing witness to terrifying images of the two tallest towers in the heart of the world’s superpower collapse at the hands of a few foreign terrorists.
Beyond those images, I recall one moment more vividly than any other. Believe it or not, it was not the frightening images of dark debris that swallowed lower Manhattan. The moment came when my father picked me up from school early for fear that another attack might occur. On the drive home, I saw more American flags on lawns, roofs, windows, doors and parks than ever before. I have yet to see another moment when patriotism was displayed in nearly every direction. It was proof to me that we often find the greatest source of our strength in moments of despair.
With that strength, the country rallied behind President Bush in his sweeping measures to fight the War on Terror, such as the enactment of the Patriot Act and a declaration of war on Afghanistan. Although I am critical of their tactics, I am thankful that the Bush administration and Congress took the important steps to bolster our military intelligence capabilities. I truly believe that this has protected us from dozens of potential attacks on our beloved soil.
For all the criticisms that candidate Obama leveled against the Bush administration, President Obama continued and even expanded many of Bush’s policies in the war on terror to more effectively protect our nation. Many of his early supporters were disappointed to see him take actions that did not reflect his campaign of change. However, I am grateful to the Obama administration for realizing the need to expand our national defense and intelligence capabilities in the wake of new terror threats.
The Obama administration also shares the blame for its fair share of mistakes. Our nation lost the trust of a number of allies and adversaries during his administration, in part because of fairly weak leadership on national defense, and because of the diplomatic failures in Iraq inherited from the Bush administration.
As a result, the Islamic State terrorist group emerged as a major threat. The terrorist group attacks innocent civilians and filmed beheadings of Egyptian Christians in the name of ideologically purifying a religious sect. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the Boko Haram terrorist organization expanded its onslaught of thousands of women and children by planting bombs in churches and kidnapping countless young women.
In spite of the dark days that lie ahead of us, history gives us reason to believe we will prevail in the war on terror nonetheless. Consider the numerous fights against terror that the United States has won. In response to Hitler’s extermination of millions of Jews, the United States created a War Refugee Board that successfully saved about 200,000 Jewish lives on several search and rescue missions. Those efforts paved the way for the creation of the state of Israel, a crucial Middle Eastern ally for us to this day in the war on terror.
Don’t forget that six years ago, our nation succeeded in bringing to death Osama bin Laden — a worldwide symbol of the war on terror — allowing American families to find solace years after the 3,000 lives that were lost in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
One thing is certain — our nation’s response to the Sept. 11 attacks has tested our faith in government. In such turbulent times, it is critical that the president be respected by our key allies and feared by our fiercest adversaries. In spite of everything, I remain faithful that our nation can overcome our current and future adversaries, as we always do. We have come through a Great Depression together. We defeated Nazi Germany and the Japanese in two theaters and have liberated millions of innocent people. We have stood together and become a stronger nation than ever following Sept. 11 and have chased its perpetrators to the corners of the Earth.
We have not been flawless. Many groups now use our dominance in the Middle East and policies of torture and drone strikes as a recruiting tool for a new generation of terrorists. We will never live in a world that is immune from terror — but if we do not want our children to have to live through the horrors that we witnessed on Sept. 11, we must stand together as a nation to protect our innocents from future attacks.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
