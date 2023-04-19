The old-line network TV evening news, sad to say, has become an anachronism. Twenty-four-hour cable and the internet have altered the calculus forever. Ratings, of course, have been falling, particularly among the young. Small wonder. The evidence of near-irrelevance is available to anyone who cares to tune in during the cocktail hour(s).
It’s been a steady decline. A major cause: The lack of immediacy. Typically, our legacy network evening news shows are three hours or so behind the latest information on a regular basis.
Why? Because those segments, which originate on the East Coast, are live, or relatively close to live, in mid-afternoon here on the West Coast. You can check ’em out at 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They are essentially repeated several hours later, with an occasional exception. Editing and updates are few and far between. By then, too much of the material is already dated.
So it’s a weekday head-scratcher and a bit insulting to hear the national anchors using phrases like these between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. during what amounts to re-runs:
• “We have just learned …”
• “We have just been told …”
• “This news breaking now …”
• “Sources have just told us …”
• “As we came on the air …”
• “In the last few minutes …”
PBS does a better job of trying to address the West Coast dilemma. The public system offers a brief western update as part of its regular weekday offering at 6 p.m. It’s helpful, especially when the rest of the repeated broadcast remains three hours behind the curve.
‘TEMPUS VITAM REGIT’: Regarding the inexorable march of time, it does seem to stand still, in a manner of speaking, at the Peninsula Clock Shop in San Mateo.
It’s been a presence at the corner of 24th Avenue and South El Camino Real for at least 60 years. The tidy shop has been repairing and restoring (and selling) timepieces of all shapes and sizes, including pocket- and wrist-watches, since the last months of the administration of JFK.
Some of the large, antique clocks on display there are much, much older than the establishment itself. The store’s motto is “Tempus vitam regit.” Or, “Time rules life.”
Indeed it does, especially when the time on your timepiece is accurate. And that’s where the Peninsula Clock Shop comes into play.
TOO MUCH INFORMATION: Social media can be a blessing or a curse, and sometimes both at the same time. So when 14-year-old student-athletes in athletic uniforms begin announcing their sports-based high school choices via Twitter, Instagram, etc., you know the apocalypse cannot be far off.
A young Peninsula fellow did so not long ago and one had to wonder: What’s next? Kids barely out of Pampers posting their kindergarten selections, cartoon favorites or top baby-sitter choices?
One muses. One despairs. One heads for the latest discount deals at the neighborhood BevMo for blessed bargain relief.
EUCS PROBABLY NOT ON AGENDA: Arbor Day is fast approaching. The official date is April 28. Towns along the Peninsula are preparing.
Many of them tout their lush green ambiance as a symbol of bucolic suburban living. They will be celebrating on or near that day with ritualistic tree plantings.
One tree probably won’t be on the gardening agenda, however: The majestic but problematic eucalyptus. That option, for the most part, has fallen out of favor, courtesy of the havoc wreaked by falling eucs during this past winter’s deadly series of storms.
Damage is still being addressed and debris remains to be picked up and disposed of as we speak.
ADVANCE TICKETS ARE ON SALE: Tickets for the 2023 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame induction reception and ceremony are available at the San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City.
They are priced in advance at $20 for museum members, $35 for non-members. The museum can be reached by phone at 650-299-0104. The June 22 event will be held at the museum, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The six inductees are: David Bakhtiari, Nicole Quigley-Borg, Horace Hinshaw, Mike Lewis, Eddie Mack and Maddy Price.
