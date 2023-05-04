Two weeks ago, I delivered a lengthy lecture on accountability, taking responsibility for mistakes, admitting to them and offering a genuine apology.
This was not some late-breaking notion. I have been writing for public consumption for many years and it is an inevitability of this exercise that mistakes must be clarified, corrected or even retracted. I have done all three and I try to do them here.
And then along comes a moment of exquisite timing, also typical of my career, in which I make a mistake in a column exactly one week after the lecture.
l misstated the content of remarks by San Mateo County supervisors Noelia Corzo and David Canepa, who were reacting to an amendment by Supervisor Ray Mueller to a proposed policy to end county cooperation with ICE in the releasing from jail persons who have committed serious crimes and who are in this country illegally.
Canepa, in heated comments on Mueller’s proposal, called it insulting and accused Mueller of making a subtle “dog whistle” appeal to anti-immigration and racist advocates. Corzo said Mueller’s proposal “created confusion and division and xenophobia in our community.” Both of them called Mueller’s proposal “irresponsible.”
Indeed, it would be fair to describe Corzo’s comments as measured. Canepa’s comments were over the top — emotional and angry and included a reference to Mueller’s hometown of Menlo Park as an elitist home to kale salads and white tablecloths.
How does this kind of mistake happen, anyway? Well, you only know what you know when you know it, you know?
I did not watch the board meeting in real time, and a recording was not available online in time for my deadline. I read the Daily Journal report on the meeting and obviously misread the story.
None of which is to excuse a mistake, merely to try to understand it and to learn from it.
In the same column a week ago, I referred to the Canepa and Corzo comments as personal attacks of a kind not seen on the board before.
Perhaps this prompted a Facebook post by Corzo Chief of Staff Rudy Espinoza Murray that read: “Apparently, holding people accountable for their actions is considered a personal attack.”
It depends on how you do it, I suppose. Calling someone irresponsible and accusing them of creating xenophobia would seem pretty personal if it was directed at me.
In any case, this segues pretty efficiently into the ongoing insistence by San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee that she has been attacked personally for her “integrity” and “transparency.”
The good news is that the council has agreed to write a letter of apology to four people who were singled out by Lee and accused of improper and possibly illegal lobbying during the December Debacle over who was going to be mayor.
Watching the San Mateo City Council discussion of this matter, a laborious task, to say the least, Lee said she opposed such an apology and seemed like someone who thought she was entitled to an apology. And she issued a classic non-apology to the unfortunate four: “I’m so deeply sorry you were hurt in this process.”
The newest member of the council, Rich Hedges, whose appointment came out of the wreckage of the December dispute, and who has been around for decades in the political mix as a labor leader and community activist, put the fine point on it all: “Of course we want to apologize to the people who were harmed by this and, not only were they harmed, but they had to hire attorneys, and quite frankly, could have faced losing their jobs.”
And, for the sake of all of us, we can hope this will put the matter in the past. For the council, that is. Perhaps not for Lee, who faces reelection next year.
And among those it is said to be considering running against her in the wake of all this hoo-ha is Nicole Fernandez, one of the “friends” of Lee who was called out for improper conduct. Fernandez is a well-established and savvy political insider, district director for state Sen. Josh Becker, and recently was named by the National Association of Asian Pacifics in Politics and Public Affairs as one of the top 40 AAPI political operatives and public affairs professionals under 40.
IN OTHER BUSINESS: Yes, it is time to move on to something else. In response to last week’s column about who might run for what, Millbrae Councilwoman Gina Papan is running for the District 1 board seat. She held a campaign event last week. … Meanwhile, Espinoza Murray says he is not running for the Redwood City Council.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
