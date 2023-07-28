I began using my bike to commute to work about six weeks ago. I’m getting some substantial work done on my vehicle so I can drive it another 20 years and I figured the timing would work perfectly with the long and warm summer days.
My commute, mind you, is not terribly long. It’s about 10 to 15 minutes by either bike or car, which is interesting since a car is supposed to be quicker but less wily I suppose.
I’ll start by explaining my bike situation. I have a pretty sweet Bianchi road bike, but its handlebar height hurts my neck, which has two questionable discs which need careful treatment. So I thought I’d use this Mongoose Switchback a friend left at our house then said we could keep it. It’s like a hybrid but with mountain bike tires. It also has a handlebar height extender so it’s about 41 inches off the ground. It had a slight angle to the wheel so you have keep the handlebars a little to the left. My wife has a Trek mountain hybrid.
I road tested the Mongoose the day before my first day and it seemed to work well. No neck ache, gears shifted well. It should do the trick, I thought.
I made it three blocks on the first day when the chain snapped. I initially thought of leaving the bike right where it was in the wild out of frustration but thought better of it. Instead of littering, I decided to walk it back to give it another chance. I decided to use my wife’s Trek and made it to work in decent time. I was using the Trek for a while but it’s a little small so I decided to take another look at the Mongoose. I gave it a new chain, fixed the angle of the wheel and gave it a good cleaning and tune-up. Works pretty good.
The first five days had an effect on, how shall I say this, where I sit, but I got over it. I also tried my Bianchi one day. But it hurt my neck, which was sad. If anyone wants to buy it, let me know.
I’ll say this, that the world looks more interesting from a bike where you can see more details on your travels. You also notice other bicyclists as well and their various getups. Some people have milk crates, some people have fancy baskets, some people enjoy high visibility vests and lights, others go free style with not a helmet in sight. You can give a nod or a smile and always get one back.
I’ll also say this, bicycling in San Mateo is much better now than when I did it more 20 years ago, or in college. I once had a Coke can thrown at me with someone yelling “get off the road.” Now, there is more tolerance and even acceptance and respect. If you roll to a stop sign to put your foot down, a driver stopped to your right will often wave you through. If you are riding a safe distance from a parked car, drivers will give you a wide berth and follow slowly behind you. I generally don’t like to inconvenience others, so I tend to jump on over to the sidewalk if safe to let them pass, even though they could safely pass without that.
I almost got doored once, which I think is a rite of passage of sorts. But it was from a just double-parked car with someone getting out from the passenger side, so it was from the left. I was already slowing down so it was startling, but not tragic.
You also learn a variety of ways to go. My route the first few days is no longer my route today, and now I have a few for variety’s sake. I’ve even taken the bike to an appointment across the wild terrain of El Camino Real (not the best for bicyclists).
I know there is a movement toward protected bike lanes, and that makes sense in some busy places. I don’t think they are necessary in most places, however, as sharrows and regular bike lanes seem to do the trick. Even regular residential streets without any markings work just fine as they are.
My vehicle will be ready soon, and I have at least a few more days of this new activity. People ask if I will continue riding my bike once in a while when the work is done on my vehicle, and have to say the answer is yes. It’s fun.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
