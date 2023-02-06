Most of us have a favorite teacher or favorite teachers. I attended May-Blossom Wilkinson’s memorial service Saturday. Many of her former students attended. She was a beloved first grade teacher at Baywood Elementary School in San Mateo and the favorite on many people’s best teacher lists. She died at age 100.
From her obituary: In 1959, the family moved to San Mateo, where Blossom taught first grade at Baywood until 1987. Blossom amused shy children by giving them silly names and telling tall tales about living in a treehouse and riding a camel to school that always got lost and made her late.
I met Wilkinson when my eldest son was in her first grade class. She came to our house to tell me Robert was musically gifted. That was a surprise because he could not carry a tune. She urged me to buy a piano, which we did, and Robert was one of the few kids who loved lessons. That was because his teacher was Alan Cruise, a young man and a very good pianist, who gave lessons in a small studio where Safeway on El Camino Real and 17th Avenue is today. Robert did not become a concert pianist but today plays for pleasure. Wilkinson noticed my younger son, about 4 or 5 at the time, had a speech defect. He said “tow” instead of snow and we thought that was cute. Wilkinson said he should have speech lessons so he could learn how to read properly. So Ted had speech lessons at the Disability Center in Burlingame. His teacher was wonderful and made it fun. Anyone who has heard Ted speak knows how eloquent he can be. Thank you, Blossom.
My daughter Liz was very shy and would hardly speak at school. But she knew of Mrs. Wilkinson through her brothers and thrived in her class. She later became mayor of her city and did much public speaking. Her first grade experience made a difference. “Mrs. WIlkinson was one of those wonderful teachers who made every child feel special. I loved to draw and paint and she encouraged me. She never pressured me to talk, which I definitely appreciated, and her kindness, humor, and patience ultimately helped draw me out.” Ted summed it up when he said, “ I had many great teachers at Baywood Elementary, Borel Middle and Aragon High schools (as well as in college and law school) but Mrs. Wilkinson stands out. At an early age — she inspired a love of learning and curiosity. We stayed in touch over the years — she was truly one of my favorite people.”
From Robert: “Blossom was my first-grade teacher, so most of my solid memories of her date from many years later. She had a grace and charm, and a caring, radiant smile that conveyed such warmth and sincere interest. It was always such a joy to see her when I’d come back to San Mateo. But even my dim, childhood memories made clear what a wonderful and influential teacher she was. She encouraged my curiosity. She helped kindle my love of math and music. She made being in school fun. I spent about 20 years in school after Blossom, and then have spent not an insignificant part of the last couple of decades in classrooms teaching. I’ve had and seen some amazing teachers, some with Nobel Prizes, some with worldwide reputations. Blossom was among the best. I was very lucky to be in her class almost 60 years ago. So, Blossom — or Mrs. Wilkinson as she was to me until not too long ago — thanks for your love of teaching, thanks for your love and faith in your students, thanks for the love of learning you helped give to me. We’ll miss you. But know that you left the world a much better place.”
Wilkinson attended Ted’s every political event when he ran for office. She always wanted to know how Robert and Liz were doing. Her husband, Robert, is also a close friend. He is a sculptor and was on San Mateo’s Art Commission.
While writing this column, I started thinking about my favorite teachers. In graduate school at Columbia University it was a former newspaper man who was assigned to China to walk with Ho Chi Min on The Great March. He told us stories about Ho and Mao Zedong and how the retreating rebel communist army ate tree bark to survive. At Stanford, it was my economics teacher John Gurley. He taught an 8 a.m. class but I never missed it. He made econ exciting not like the data course it has become today. At New Rochelle High School it was Mrs. Weinstein, the social studies teacher. She encouraged controversial discussions so there was never a dull moment in her class. None of my middle or elementary school teachers come to mind. My least favorite teacher was an English teacher, Melba Carpenter. She made us memorize poetry and then tested us — either perfect or zero. She made me hate poetry.
Congratulations to the city of San Mateo and its City Council for getting its housing element in on time. One of the few to do so. For those who know the councilmembers, this is no surprise. When push comes to shove, they always put the city first.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.