Most of us have a favorite teacher or favorite teachers. I attended May-Blossom Wilkinson’s memorial service Saturday. Many of her former students attended. She was a beloved first grade teacher at Baywood Elementary School in San Mateo and the favorite on many people’s best teacher lists. She died at age 100.

sue lempert

From her obituary: In 1959, the family moved to San Mateo, where Blossom taught first grade at Baywood until 1987. Blossom amused shy children by giving them silly names and telling tall tales about living in a treehouse and riding a camel to school that always got lost and made her late.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription