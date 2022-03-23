Slowly but surely, a proposal broached six years ago but put on the back burner may be gaining renewed, if delicately muted, life in the San Mateo Union High School District.
The plan would involve building housing for district employees on the Mills High School campus. That idea was first considered after a study had led to the conclusion that Mills was the preferred site for district-owned residences.
The decision, along with tentative drawings, was controversial. There was significant pushback at Mills. Some Millbrae neighbors weren’t thrilled about it as well.
A public meeting to hash out some of the details and discern the views of stakeholders conducted in the Mills library was marked by more than a few uncomfortable moments of contention. It wasn’t a picnic by any means. An online student protest ensued.
However, other issues came to the fore and the Mills project was shelved, at least for the time being. One key issue causing a slowdown in planning was finances.
For the district to proceed, it needs a big infusion of cash from the sale of its property in the San Bruno hills, the former Crestmoor High School acreage.
Not long ago, a deal was struck to sell that old campus. If and when that money is forthcoming, the ball at Mills could get rolling in earnest, assuming district authorities are still committed to the project.
In any event, there will soon be vacant land available for development at Mills, one of the smallest schools in the district with about 1,200 students.
A spacious baseball field located on the northwest corner of the campus is being shifted to its eastern end where a modern set of athletic facilities is being constructed.
The abundant Mills acreage is conveniently located within just a few blocks from Millbrae’s inter-modal transit center which includes easy access to Caltrain, SamTrans and BART.
District administrators and trustees have a lot on their plates right now, beyond any hopes for eventual employee condos at Mills or anywhere else. They are dealing with the effects of the ongoing (though waning) pandemic in addition to grappling with a search for a new superintendent.
What they don’t need is the resurrection of cries of unhappiness in Millbrae. Last summer, they hired a consultant to examine likely locations for employee housing, with Mills being an obvious option.
By the way, it’s worth noting that, decades ago, a long sliver of dirt and foliage on the southeast corner of the Mills site along Murchison Drive was sold to a developer; multi-floor housing has been sitting on that slice of land ever since.
So there is precedent for a residential project at Mills already. Will there be a second? We’ll have to wait and see.
DENNY LAWHERN WAS MR. BELMONT: It would not be hyperbole to state that, for any number of reasons, Denny Lawhern was Mr. Belmont.
He served that town in a variety of productive volunteer capacities for decades, including a 12-year stint on its Planning Commission.
Perhaps his most consistent and standout contribution to the life of the community involved the Belmont Historical Society. A resident of that leafy suburb for close to 60 years, he was a founding member of the society in 1987. He was the city’s historian for 37 years.
An organized and selfless keeper of the village’s past, he was honored for his many contributions to the town by officials on several occasions. A devoted family man, he passed away at the age of 81 March 8.
A RECYCLING SIGN OF THE TIMES: It may have been a sign of the times. Last week, a grizzled fellow out near Coyote Point was busy filling up his hybrid coupe with trash bags bulging with plastic and metal discards, mainly bottles and cans.
He was carefully separating them in apparent preparation for a recycling payout. And why not? With inflation rampant and the cost of beverages, no matter the container, heading up as well, any legal source of income makes a lot of sense.
This guy’s car was literally filled to the brim with valuable refuse. Hey, maybe all of that plastic and metal would bring a couple of gallons of precious petrol. We can hope.
Email John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.