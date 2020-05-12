A pandemic may have cast a shadow on the Mother’s Day spotlight this year, but it could not overshadow the extent to which we value our beloved mothers. I hope you took some time and will take more time in the coming days to show your appreciation for mothers everywhere.
May 10 marked Mother’s Day — a day in which we commemorate and acknowledge mothers throughout the nation. As such, this column is dedicated to all of the wonderful mothers of San Mateo.
I truly believe a mother’s love is not something one can explain or reason. A mother’s love must be experienced firsthand. I learned this watching my very own mother from childhood. In every capacity, she has shown time and again the love she has for each of her children. As a child, I watched her tirelessly work two and three jobs to support my siblings and me. As an adult, I watch her devote the same tireless work ethic to uplift others in the community.
She devotes countless hours to ministering to inmates in the county jail about God’s love for each of us, giving hope to those temporarily confined. As an assistant to her ministry, I witness firsthand the love she has for each of the inmates, many of whom she does not know. She begins each ministry session with the same well-known gospel refrain. She chants: “God is good,” to which the inmates stand and proclaim: “All the time.”
Her message to the inmates is consistent: Love is the most powerful force in the universe. Love has more power to end every heartache, pain, sorrow, war or social injustice on Earth, she frequently reminds us. Even when I was quick to anger as a child, she would remind me that anger could only arouse an angry response and that only love could remove anger.
My mother was quick to humble me when I allowed my pride to get the best of me. Conversely, she never failed to lift me up when I had fallen in life. She was never quick to judge — only to ensure that I refrained from judging others. She was never quick to anger when I made mistakes. Rather, she wanted to ensure that I understood the mistake I made and how to right the wrong.
She would often tell me each of us have lights within each of us, and that it was our purpose to light the world by letting our lights shine. When I asked her how people would know of our light, she replied: By our love.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
