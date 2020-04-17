Dr. Scott Morrow isn’t much for chitchat. When it comes to his job of keeping the people of San Mateo County safe from a pandemic, he doesn’t want attention and likes his written statements to speak for themselves.
Morrow, the county’s health officer, has been immersed in COVID-19 for three months now and isn’t interested in talking about how he went from a behind-the-scenes guy doing important but often overlooked work to the center of attention after his recent statements and orders. He’d rather talk about the work.
His main message is that he knows people want more data, it’s just not providing the clearest picture.
“I am not hiding anything from anyone. As soon as I know anything, you will know,” he said. “I’m not trying to manipulate people.”
The coronavirus data he gets is from myriad sources and tell different stories. The case numbers are not accurate but the hospitalizations are, he said, but they are a trailing indicator from three to four weeks prior. Unfortunately, when it comes to this developing virus, there aren’t any leading indicators, he said.
It becomes a philosophical question: Is early data that could be misleading better than no data? Morrow said he has decided that releasing some early data is better than none but he cautions against too much because it may not mean anything.
For instance, legions have called for by-city data but Morrow said it might give people a false sense of security meaning that if it were released that there were two cases in City A, that people in City B will feel safer — when that may not be the case.
Still, there is an opportunity to explore more contact tracing. There are typically two ways to get out of a virus’ way: Natural immunity over time or that through a vaccine, the latter of which is not yet available and former which will take a while, Morrow said, so there is containment. The typical course is identifying someone who contracts the disease, then containing and isolating. Contact tracing means health officials follow up with who they have had contact with to determine their condition. That was manageable when the case count was low, but now more difficult. Bay Area counties are now exploring ways to better manage the data and ensure it works with the state database. This will help with containment.
This is coming together through constant contact with the other Bay Area health officers, who have worked closely since the beginning of the outbreak and even coordinated the shelter-in-place order for Monday, March 16. That order has been criticized by some but largely pointed to as what kept the Bay Area’s total case count and deaths low.
That working relationship is nothing new. In fact, the officers work together as part of the Association of Bay Area Health Officials, which was founded during the AIDS/HIV epidemic in the 1980s.
“We meet constantly, we’re friends, we communicate all the time, which allowed us to put this into place,” he said.
That was no small feat considering the region’s population would make it the 15th largest state in the country. All officials, Morrow included, rely on models to determine the potential impact. The models showed the potential impact without intervention, and also what happened with it. The curve was clearly flattened, and while the model projected ICU beds would run out in early April, then this week, it appears that is no longer the case because of the shelter-in-place order.
“There was a sense of if we do this right, we’ll never reach that what New York is going through,” he said.
Morrow took some heat for his strong words on March 23 when he suggested people not following the orders were “spitting in the face” of others, but while the tone in his most recent order mellowed, the urgency was still there.
“I was frustrated on the 23rd, but people got religion,” he said. “Things have changed. Most people are paying attention but people are fatigued. [Sheltering in place] is a difficult thing to do. But I don’t know what that means for the future.”
Still, he does think about the impact of sheltering in place on mental health and the economy, and that impact on public health. But it’s important to note, he said, that the order didn’t destroy the economy, it was the pandemic.
And he won’t offer up any predictions.
“I know it will gradually improve, but I don’t know how long it will take,” he said, adding it’s important not to let up on social distancing as that could lead to second, third and fourth waves. “I think it will be a long time.”
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
