It’s not something you see, or hear, every day in these parts. Government officials in the state of California tend to march in lockstep for the most part.
And why not? They are in the employ of lawmakers who dominate from a single political party, the Democratic Party.
The GOP is essentially MIA in any discussion of real substance, a sort of endangered species without much relevance at all. The party of Abraham Lincoln is basically a nonplayer in the Golden State.
Venturing outside this one-voice reservation can bring swift condemnation, a group-shunning if you will. So we don’t see this sort of behavior from our bureaucrats on a regular basis here. That’s one reason why Dr. Scott Morrow’s stinging August blast at his peers in Sacramento was so compelling.
Let’s be honest, though. Someone with real stature had to say it. Morrow’s contention was that the most recent decision to lockdown businesses in San Mateo County to counter the pandemic was ill-conceived and not based on sound data.
Morrow, the county’s health officer, roundly ripped state authorities for their action earlier this month and continued to argue that affected commercial enterprises like nail salons, barber shops, retail malls and other entities should not have been forced to shutter again.
He stated that the county’s anti-virus metrics — and his own analysis of the situation — did not justify the state’s draconian action. He didn’t mince words. That’s been his style throughout much of the pandemic.
Morrow, who has served the county in his capacity as the go-to authority on matters of Peninsula public health since 1992, may have felt emboldened due to his longevity (and credibility). He is not a Johnny-come-lately to the job and his credentials are well-established.
All that said, let’s just be thankful that he isn’t intimidated or reluctant to speak up. We could use more of his ilk. However, as of Monday morning, the county remained on the state’s restricted list.
A grim anniversary is coming up
It would be unsurprising if residents of a pleasant hillside neighborhood in San Bruno were somewhat wary (not to say weary) of the events of the last 10 days. They have seen more than their share of trouble.
Thunder, lightning, devastating fires, uncertainty compounded by a pandemic and an accompanying economic crisis are ingredients bound to affect those families who endured an explosion and fire that killed eight people, injured 58, destroyed 38 homes and damaged 70 others a decade ago.
The catastrophe, the worst in San Mateo County history, was caused by a defective PG&E natural gas line built in 1956 and buried in Crestmoor Canyon. The repercussions have lasted ever since — for the residents, first-responders, the city, PG&E, insurance companies and everyone else connected to the tragedy.
The 10th anniversary of the disaster is two weeks from Wednesday on Sept. 9.
A visit to the affected area on and near Glenview Drive off San Bruno Avenue last weekend proved to be quite positive. In the years since the calamity, the damaged area has been rebuilt. Many of the new homes are very impressive. On the surface, all seemed serene.
But memories are forever scarred.
An epic Ralph Barbieri obituary
If it wasn’t a record, it had to be right up there on the all-time local list of lengthy obituaries.
We’re referring to the 4,400-word paid death notice devoted to former KNBR sports talk show host Ralph Barbieri which appeared earlier this month on legacy.com (it’s still available there for your review) and in print in a San Francisco newspaper for several days in a row. The obit took up an entire page.
The piece, a veritable War and Peace in the genre, was probably penned or dictated by Barbieri himself before he passed on. It was filled with vignettes and highly personal and intimate memories that made for fascinating reading.
Barbieri, who grew up in Millbrae and attended Mills High School in that town (he was student body president in his senior year), had been ill for many years.
He worked at KNBR for nearly 29 years before being unceremoniously fired in 2012. He died Aug. 3 in Novato at the age of 74.
John Horgan, who began a neighborhood diary at the age of 9 in San Mateo, has been writing about the people, places and perplexing problems of San Mateo County for decades. He can be reached via the miracle of email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.