Coffee is big business. Although I’m not a coffee drinker, I can’t help but notice the incredible number and variety of coffee houses around Redwood City these days. Back when I was growing up, a cup of coffee was, well, just coffee. Most restaurants only served plain and simple black coffee (or decaf, I suppose), accompanied by sugar and cream so you could fix it however you liked it. At home people made do with a simple coffee pot, with which they brewed preground coffee from a can or jar. Although some specialty coffee houses surely existed, they appear to have been few and far between.
Things seemed to change about the time Starbucks burst onto the scene. Starbucks opened their first store in 1971, but it wasn’t until the mid 1980s that Starbucks really started growing. Thanks to the popularity of Starbucks and the many coffee drinks that they and others introduced, coffee became hip. Countless specialty coffee brands and establishments sprang up, many of whom roasted their own beans.
Back in the mid-1990s I worked for NeXT, Inc. out at the Port of Redwood City. Periodically, a group of us would have lunch downtown, after which we’d adjourn to Main Street Coffee. Back then, Main Street Coffee was located on Main Street, just across from today’s dog park. They had their own on-site roastery, and my colleagues loved their unique blend of coffee. Although our employer provided free coffee at work, Main Street Coffee taught me how a paid product could compete with a free one, by being notably superior.
Main Street Coffee moved on from Redwood City years ago, but plenty of other coffee houses have since flooded the area. For some reason the year 2015 was a particularly active one for Redwood City’s coffee scene, when Philz Coffee, Bliss Coffee (which subsequently changed their name to Red Giant Coffee), Kristi Marie’s, and S’Bastians Coffee (on Woodside Road) all opened their doors. Since then we’ve had other openings, including places such as Nighthawk, a cocktail lounge that becomes a coffee bar in the morning hours, and Joe & The Juice, a juice bar that serves a variety of coffee drinks.
The year 2015 may have been Redwood City’s banner year for coffee house openings, but this year, 2019, is giving it a run for its money. Last month, Coupa Café opened at the corner of Main and Marshall streets. Just this week Coffeebar opened in the former Young’s Ice Cream and Candy location, on Broadway. And it seems a safe bet that Mademoiselle Colette will be opening shortly at the corner of Broadway and Winslow Street, in the storefront previously occupied by Pamplemousse Pâtisserie Café.
Coupa Café is just slightly off the beaten track, but people already seem to have discovered it. As the latest in a small chain that started in Palo Alto, they are known not only for their locally roasted Arabica coffee, but also for their extensive menu of food items made using organic and fair trade ingredients. Coupa Café’s menu includes crepes (both savory and sweet) and arepas (Venezuelan griddle cakes made from ground maize, stuffed with various savory items), along with the more typical paninis, wraps, tacos and salads. They don’t serve alcohol at the moment, but hope to add beer and wine to their menu soon.
Coupa Café has plenty of comfortable seating, both indoors and out. Or, if you can’t stay, they have a number of grab-and-go items. They’re open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Coffeebar began operations this week with a “soft opening,” serving coffee drinks and a selection of baked goods from their own bakery. By the time you read this, they will likely have begun to serve their full menu, which consists of an interesting selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner items, plus wine and beer. I tried their hot chocolate, which I must say was delicious.
While Coffeebar promises a “radically inclusive Italian café experience,” at 2 p.m. on Wednesday I counted 10 patrons, all staring at laptops. There was plenty of room for others to sit and talk, though, so once people discover them, likely CoffeeBar will become a bit more social. Regardless, they have an excellent location, and an interesting, if somewhat limited (compared with Coupa Café), menu.
Especially downtown, Redwood City now has a dizzying array of places where one can get a great cup of coffee. Each has a different atmosphere, and each seems to serve a unique type of coffee. Together, those two elements mean that Redwood City should have a coffee house to suit nearly every discerning coffee drinker, as well as those who don’t drink coffee but appreciate the food and other beverages that most places serve.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
