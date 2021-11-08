Bill Daskarolis died Sept. 25, 2021. He was the legendary cross county and track coach at Aragon High School in San Mateo for 55 years. The running track was dedicated to him several years ago. He touched so many lives it was not surprising that 200 of his former students and colleagues turned out for his memorial service Oct. 23. I wanted to be there but was not able to attend. As a parent of one of his cross country students I knew first hand how he inspired and nurtured students. But my daughter, a member of his cross country team several decades ago did attend and I share her impressions of the event along with head coach Steve Sell who organized it. Dr. Phil Fisher, a legendary Aragon English teacher and Daskarolis’ best friend led the ceremony. He and Daskarolis, fresh out of San Francisco State’s teacher training program, came to Aragon 55 years ago. It was their first job and both left a lasting impression on their students.
Here’s how Coach Sell described it: “The memorial did the unimaginable. It met the standard that Bill Daskarolis has set as the most important figure in the school’s athletic history and arguably, the school’s history. There were former athletes ranging in age from 65 to 25. There were coaches from throughout the section, and colleagues from virtually every department present to honor Bill. The message that ran through all of the speeches: Bill cared a great deal about kids, wanted kids to strive to do their best and to be better people, made the sports of cross country and track better far and wide, and was loved by everyone. As a man of high character, incredible work ethic and a terrific sense of humor, I think Bill would be happy with the event Saturday.”
From my daughter: “Coach D taught his students to always strive to be the best version of themselves. He was a coach for everyone, not just the top runners. After each competition, he'd make a point of recognizing each and every student who had bested their own personal record, regardless of whether they had placed first or last.”
***
This is about another runner, a marathon runner who is not a coach or a teacher. John Beiers, the county counsel for the Board of Supervisors and school districts in San Mateo County has announced his retirement for next year. He has already completed the three major domestic marathons: New York, Chicago and Boston. When he retires he will complete the Berlin, Tokyo and London marathons which will place him in the special class of elite marathon runners.
He was raised in Santa Cruz by a single morn who went on to be mayor of Santa Cruz. His father was a physician/flight surgeon for President Eisenhower. His dad died in a plane crash when Beiers was 18 months old and living in Paris. He attended Santa Cruz High, the University of California, Santa Barbara, then traveled on a bike for a year through Europe, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. He worked for Congressman Leon Panetta in D.C., met his wife, attended law school and joined the county office in 1995.
He was hired by Tom Casey as deputy county counsel. In 2011, he was appointed county counsel by the Board of Supervisors.
***
Prior to the 1970s, county lawyers were required by law to represent school districts. Things gradually changed over the decade. With the beginning of collective bargaining and school construction work booming due to exploding school enrollment, the education law practice became more demanding and complex. County attorneys already had their plates full with county work and so were looking to get out of the business of representing schools.
“While counties around the state were jumping ship in terms of representing schools, the San Mateo County Counsel’s Office did the opposite. Today, I believe we are the only county in the state that still represents schools,” said Beiers.
Receiving legal services from the County Counsel’s office is cost-effective, compared to the school law firms.
Linda Lees Dwyer, San Mateo Union High School District trustee, said “he will leave a legacy of high quality representation for school districts by his office. He has hired excellent attorneys who have provided very valuable legal assistance to all of our schools, at rates much less than private firms.”
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.