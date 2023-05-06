There are two things I cannot survive without: coffee and boba tea.
I get coffee daily and boba tea on the weekends. The earthy, creamy aroma of the coffee refreshes me every day, whether it’s for a test or a busy day ahead of me.
On other days, I head to my favorite boba shop after school and order a sweet cup of boba tea. But each time I get my order, I can’t help but think about how much I am sacrificing to satisfy my cravings. The amount of plastic that comes with each order is alarming — the cup, lid, straw, stir-stick and more — all tossed in the trash after the drink is finished. I know I could bring a reusable cup to some coffee shops, but I also don’t have a reusable cup around me 24/7.
Confronted with this dilemma, I discovered Okapi Reusables. Founded by Emily Chueh and Deb Gray in 2021, Okapi Reusables is a reusable cup company that allows customers to order from their favorite cafes with reusable cups. Customers download the Okapi Reusables app and pay a one-time $10 membership fee. After that, they can borrow a reusable cup from any of the participating cafes. Customers can keep the cup for up to two weeks and borrow up to two at a time. To borrow a cup with the app, customers scan a QR code at the counter, and then they can return the cup to any of the participating cafes, where they scan a QR code on a return bin.
“My co-founder Deb and I started talking about sustainability issues that we wanted to dig into, and we just kept coming back to the plastics problem. And single-use food ware was one specific area within the plastics problem. We started researching reusable solutions around the world, and we were really inspired by some of what we were seeing,” Chueh said.
Prior to starting Okapi, Chueh worked in energy efficiency. Seeing the large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, she worried that people weren’t paying enough attention to the impacts of the materials they use. Chueh felt compelled to work at addressing the issue.
“The more that I learned about the impacts of plastic pollution and how the amount of plastic that’s being produced is increasing year over year and takes years to break down,” Chueh said.
So in November 2021, Chueh and Gray ran test pilot programs with two cafes. There they invited 20 cafe customers to test out Okapi’s app and cups. They gathered feedback from both the staff and the customers. After making modifications to the flow, Okapi officially launched in January 2022. Originating in Portland, Oregon, the Okapi network has extended to nearly 40 cafes between the San Francisco area and the Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, Washington. Currently, Okapi cups are available in four cities throughout San Mateo County. The city of San Mateo has Okapi cups in use at 3 Bees, Heere Tea, Meet Fresh and Urban Ritual. In Half Moon Bay, Okapi cups are available at the Half Moon Bay Coffee Company. And Coffeebar in both Redwood City and Menlo Park is actively connected to the Okapi Reusables network.
“We looked at cafes that seem to have a lot of regular, repeating customers. Folks who would be going back to those same cafes all the time. We also looked for cafes that seemed really on board with sustainability. We first reached out to independent cafes because it’s easy to get to the decision maker, as opposed to the corporate chain of command at larger chains. But we’re starting to work with some chains now,” Chueh said.
Right now across the Okapi network, more than 7,500 cups have been borrowed, which means 7,500 plastic cups have not been added to the pollution crisis.
Okapi has also just recently expanded to Foothill College and the city of Alameda. So why the name Okapi? The name itself was borrowed from an animal that is part of the giraffe family.
“Okapi is an animal that only lives in one country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. The name ‘Okapi’ had a nice sound to it and kind of rhymes with coffee. We really liked that it symbolized longevity since reusable cups could be reused hundreds, if not thousands, of times. Afterward, the cups can be recycled and turned back into more cups. The concept of reusable cups being durable and reliable connects with the Okapi being one of the oldest surviving mammalian species,” Chueh said.
Each sip out of single-use cups only abuses Mother Earth more. Next time when you buy coffee or boba tea, why not try an Okapi cup instead? Let’s all choose to reuse and nurture the longevity of our Earth. Go to okapi-reusables.com to find more about Okapi Reusables and its locations.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
