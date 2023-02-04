I’ve long been fascinated with the construction of the Contemporary Hotel at Florida’s Walt Disney World. That 140-room A-shaped hotel, which opened in late 1971, consists of inward-sloping, 150-foot-high metal frames into which the hotel’s preconstructed rooms were slid, like drawers being inserted into a giant dresser. Those rooms, which I believe were all identical, were built in an off-site factory, complete with bathroom fixtures, climate systems, sliding-glass doors, and even wallpaper.
Construction of a building using modular components built off-site in the comfort of an enclosed factory space brings numerous efficiencies that can reduce overall project costs. The rooms can be constructed in parallel with, or even in advance of, construction of the building’s foundation and supporting structure. And because the rooms can be built assembly line fashion at ground level, they can be built quickly. Indeed, according to one source I read, the 9-ton Contemporary Hotel rooms were assembled at a rate of close to 40 per week. Finally, weather isn’t a factor when the rooms are built entirely indoors.
So why am I mentioning a development project that took place clear across the country and more than 50 years ago? Because developers in Redwood City are suddenly taking advantage of this technique.
As you may know, the county’s new 240-unit Navigation Center — which should be opening its doors in just over a month — is using modular construction both to speed the construction process and to keep costs down. Those particular units can be stacked pretty much as-is, with no supporting frames needed (although external walkways, stairs and elevators are being attached to provide access to the units on the second and third levels). The modules were built off-site, and were trucked to the project’s location and then placed into position using a large mobile crane.
Setting aside work needed to be done to protect the site against sea-level rise — work that was required given the Maple Street site’s close proximity to the Bay waters — actual on-site construction began in the spring of 2022. Originally, the county had hoped to complete the project by the end of last year, which means construction of the entire project had been expected to take only eight months or so. Yet, even with some delays, we’re still looking at the construction of a 240-unit housing development (including supporting structures, amenities and parking areas) in well under a year. Given that in the construction industry time is money (as is the case with many human endeavors), this project likely cost well under what a similarly sized, conventionally built project would have.
I pay regular visits to the Redwood City site of the county’s Navigation Center to watch the activity firsthand. Next year, though, it seems I won’t have to walk nearly as far to watch a residential project being built using prefabricated modules. Just last week, the Redwood City Council approved the proposed Redwood City Discovery project, a six-story, 130-room apartment project slated for 1330 El Camino Real. This new building, if constructed as intended, will replace The Record Man, Happy Donuts, the now-empty storefront that until recently was home to Cycle Gear (which moved to a new location just south of Woodside Road, still on El Camino Real), and a small, single-story four-plex along Madison Avenue.
Having thoroughly studied the preliminary plans accompanying the project’s development application, I listened with half an ear as the project was presented to the council; but I sat up when, while responding to a seemingly unrelated question, the city’s senior planner assigned to the project mentioned that “this project is being built with modular construction.”
Unlike Disney’s Contemporary Hotel, the Redwood City Discovery building’s rooms won’t all be identical. However, a variety of the building’s rooms will be identical to others, or will simply be mirror images of others. While the rooms not all being exactly the same means that they cannot all be stamped out in cookie-cutter fashion (although many can), they can still be built off-site, taking advantage of the efficiencies such construction brings. And because much of the building’s on-site construction would consist of little more than stacking up pre-built modules, once the building’s foundation and single-level underground garage are in place, actual on-site construction would go swiftly. This means significantly less disruption to the surrounding neighborhood — which includes El Camino Real — than if the project were built using more conventional construction methods.
Given how expensive it has become to build a project like this in our part of California using conventional techniques, I shouldn’t have been surprised that the developer is opting to employ the little-used technique of modular construction. Given the reductions it can bring in both time and costs, this kind of out-of-the-box thinking may be just what is needed to ensure that additional much-needed housing actually gets built. Expect to see more of it.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
