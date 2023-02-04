Greg Wilson

I’ve long been fascinated with the construction of the Contemporary Hotel at Florida’s Walt Disney World. That 140-room A-shaped hotel, which opened in late 1971, consists of inward-sloping, 150-foot-high metal frames into which the hotel’s preconstructed rooms were slid, like drawers being inserted into a giant dresser. Those rooms, which I believe were all identical, were built in an off-site factory, complete with bathroom fixtures, climate systems, sliding-glass doors, and even wallpaper.

Construction of a building using modular components built off-site in the comfort of an enclosed factory space brings numerous efficiencies that can reduce overall project costs. The rooms can be constructed in parallel with, or even in advance of, construction of the building’s foundation and supporting structure. And because the rooms can be built assembly line fashion at ground level, they can be built quickly. Indeed, according to one source I read, the 9-ton Contemporary Hotel rooms were assembled at a rate of close to 40 per week. Finally, weather isn’t a factor when the rooms are built entirely indoors.

