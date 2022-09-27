A few weeks into August of this year, I got a call from oldest brother. Mom had taken a fall and was in the hospital. Next steps were uncertain but she wouldn’t be going back to her apartment any time soon. They were researching care facilities where she might mend and be given care. After a short stay at the chosen facility, she was back to the hospital, but one closer to my sister’s family. One of my nieces has a daughter who is a nurse and was very close to her great-grandmother growing up. She could visit every day.
Soon, updates on mom’s condition were being posted regularly by Jess to our family’s private social media page. Things were taking a turn for the worse. We were asked to call or visit if we could. Late on the 16th, mom slipped into a coma. My brother was with her the following day. He put his phone to her ear so I could say a few parting words. The next day she passed. She was 97, four months shy of her 98th birthday.
My mother lived a long and storied life. She was born six years after the First World War ended — the Great War as it was called. It was supposed to be the war to end all wars. What followed was the Great Depression, gripping England, the European continent and the United States. Those were her growing up years. Then, at the age of 15, World War II broke out, obliterating the idea of any war being the finality of all wars.
My father, the youngest in his family, was the first of his siblings to be born in America. When World War II broke out, he was 22. First stationed in Alaska, he ended his Army career in England. That is where he met my mom for the first time at a dance.
After dad was sent back to the states, my mother had to wait to come over because of how many “war brides” there were. For months, she and dad corresponded through letters. She said it deepened their relationship well beyond what it would have been through a normal dating relationship. The first thing she and dad did after she processed through Ellis Island was go to “the Little Church Around the Corner” to be married.
By the 1970s, mom had almost finished raising five kids and decided to go to college. She wanted to get a teaching credential and teach high school art. Kent State University was close by so that’s where she went. In fact, when students were protesting the Vietnam War and four were shot dead, nine others injured, she was walking to class and witnessed the whole event.
It was a fortunate thing mom decided to get her credential because her husband of only 25 years, my dad, died at the age of 55. She was only 48.
Just a few more notables about my mother. One regards when I was just a little kid in kindergarten. My class was in the morning, so around noon the bus would drop me off at home. Mom and I would eat lunch together. She’d have her broiled English dish of milk topped with grated cheese, washed down with black coffee. I’d have a PB&J washed down with a glass of milk. Always, always, always, mom would have a book with her and be reading while enjoying her lunch. To this day, I follow the same practice.
The second regards her writing. For a number of years, she wrote a column for the local paper. Until her hands quit working very well and her failing eyesight became a problem, she continued to write. In her honor and in her memory, a sample of her writing is below:
Come with me, Oh, come with me
We’ll walk through fields of England’s green
Where English daisies grow.
We’ll weave again as we did then,
And climb the trees in the spinney,
In our mem’ry world, me and you.
We’ll run when we see the Postie Man,
There might be mail for us.
A birthday card from Aunt Lucy
Or a package from Uncle Gus.
Oh, if only, if only we could return
To those carefree days gone by
When we were young and knew no fear,
But wars have come and wars have ended,
Each one is worse than before.
And children no longer play safe in the fields,
And we are young no more.
And we are young no more.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
