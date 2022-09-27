Matt Grocott

A few weeks into August of this year, I got a call from oldest brother. Mom had taken a fall and was in the hospital. Next steps were uncertain but she wouldn’t be going back to her apartment any time soon. They were researching care facilities where she might mend and be given care. After a short stay at the chosen facility, she was back to the hospital, but one closer to my sister’s family. One of my nieces has a daughter who is a nurse and was very close to her great-grandmother growing up. She could visit every day.

Soon, updates on mom’s condition were being posted regularly by Jess to our family’s private social media page. Things were taking a turn for the worse. We were asked to call or visit if we could. Late on the 16th, mom slipped into a coma. My brother was with her the following day. He put his phone to her ear so I could say a few parting words. The next day she passed. She was 97, four months shy of her 98th birthday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription