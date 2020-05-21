For the last few years, there has been no shortage of local residents — usually longtime residents — who are unhappy with the employment, economic, population and physical changes that have taken place on the Peninsula.
It goes like this: I don’t like how (name of town) has changed. I miss the small-town feeling it used to have. I miss the way it was 20 years ago.
Well, good news, I suppose. Visit many downtown commercial neighborhoods and you’ll see what it was like 20 years ago — empty streets, shuttered businesses and no economic vitality or thriving populations. But, hey, there’s plenty of parking.
As we wait with growing impatience at the easing of the restrictions we are observing for our own good, we don’t know what a return to “normal” will look like. We don’t know how much economic devastation will have occurred by the time we are able to resume a fuller range of social activities. And we don’t know how long an economic recovery will take and how much this pandemic has slowed or sidetracked the rate of growth that was making some people uncomfortable.
All of which would argue for remaining flexible. Certainly, it would seem unwise to lock into place some policy that might be based on what we were, and cannot reliably be based on what we think we might be.
Yet, that is exactly what is being avidly pursued by proponents of Measure P in San Mateo, who are pushing for a 10-year extension of a 30-year old building height limit, having rejected the reasonable suggestion that the uncertain circumstances of now warrant waiting until we have meaningful clarity of what might be next.
Make no mistake, limiting building height, particularly in those places where it makes the most sense — El Camino Real, the Caltrain corridor — will ensure that housing costs remain out of reach for many once and future San Mateo County residents and will only contribute to the housing shortage crisis that undoubtedly will be one of the survivors of the pandemic.
There are political and economic risks to doing this now. Politically, we have no idea what the mood of the electorate will be by November, and proponents of Measure P may find themselves wishing they had waited. Economically, we may find that the ability to build high-density, affordable housing adjacent to useful commercial services will be just what the local economy needs for jobs and financial stimulus.
HARBOR DISTRICT: The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to study dissolving the San Mateo County Harbor District, but they agreed to put up only half the money for a consultant, the other half to come from the District Board of Commissioners. I suspect the commission, for all its dysfunction, can muster a majority vote not to dissolve itself.
Indeed, the nature of the proposal, from Supervisor Don Horsley, who tempered his criticism of the district with praise for commission President Nancy Reyering and Vice President Virginia Chang Kiraly, suggests a distinct lack of enthusiasm for a dissolution process that would be complicated and expensive.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Sabrina Brennan, whose outrageous behavior at the April 15 commission meeting touched off this latest hoo-ha, voiced a comment to the supervisors. Did she express regret for her behavior? Oh, no.
Neither did she comment on the issue of dissolution. Instead, she accused Horsley of having turned a deaf ear to her ongoing complaints about sexual harassment and sexual orientation discrimination and, by inference, justified her public behavior as an appropriate expression of her victimhood. Expect the next step to be a vote by the commission to censure Brennan.
SWEET STUFF: It’s nice to see See’s Candies back in business and I promptly sent some goodies off to grandchildren. But the See’s ad gave me pause: “See’s Candies Announce: We’re Back to Delivering You the Very Best.” Shouldn’t it be “See’s Candies Announces?” I like a Bordeaux as much as the next person, but I don’t need any talking candy.
A LITTLE HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS: The news business is under threat — particularly the newspaper business, and, in particular, local newspapers, such as the Daily Journal, which depends entirely on local advertising and subscriptions for revenue.
In these challenging times, many of you are helping out local nonprofits with donations. Many of you are helping out local businesses with purchases of food and goods to go.
I ask that you consider helping out the Daily Journal, a business dedicated solely to local news on your community and your local government. Buy an ad. Buy a subscription. Keep local journalism alive. It’s a noble cause.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
