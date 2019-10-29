Three large words on a cardboard sign perplexed me one evening about this time last year: “Seeking Human Kindness.” The sign was held high by a homeless young man on the outskirts of oncoming traffic. It is not uncommon for me to see homeless persons requesting spare change on my commute home from work. Though I had not witnessed a sign requesting mere expressions of solicitude. Resting my foot on the brake pad as the traffic light turned red, I reasoned that he was looking for human kindness in the expression of giving. Fine by me.
Confident in my assumption, I waved to the young man, indicating that I would contribute. He smiled and nodded. I then searched my glove compartment to find that I was completely out of spare cash and change. Embarrassed, I quickly apologized as he approached my vehicle. He carelessly smiled and shook his head, pointing at the sign. Realizing I made a wrong assumption about the young man’s sign, I simply smiled back. Raising high his right hand, he gave me a thumbs-up. Realizing the traffic light had turned green and alerted by the repeated honk behind me, I pressed my foot on the gas. In my rear-view mirror, I took notice that the young man genuinely wanted expressions of human kindness, regardless of whether such expressions came with money.
The young man’s cardboard sign was symbolic of our nation’s desperate need for human kindness, particularly with regard to the surging homeless population. Don’t take my word for it. Just consider the irony: One of the single most profitable places in our nation — the Bay Area — is also home to one of the single largest homeless populations.
Some suggest that merely increasing state and federal funding is the cure-all to our homeless population. I would direct them the alarming discrepancy in the skyrocketing homeless population in the Bay Area and the money our state expended on addressing homelessness in the past fiscal year. In fact, the city of San Francisco funneled more than $275 million on homelessness and supportive housing in the last fiscal year. Nevertheless, the homeless population continues to increase.
The problem is not merely a shortage in funding. The problem is in large part attributed to the lack of affordable housing here in the Bay Area. The State Legislative Analyst’s Office tells us that we need to build more than 100,000 new rental units per year to make room for the state’s growing population. The more housing units we build, the more residents will have affordable housing alternatives from which to choose. More affordable housing options would enable many undergoing financial hardship or facing a mental illness to outlast the battle and avoid falling into homelessness. Moreover, we must ensure that every tax dollar targeted to addressing the homeless population is efficiently used and accounted for.
I do not suggest that affordable housing is the solution for all homeless persons as many are in need of supportive housing, transitional and mental health facilities. Nonetheless, for those who are able-bodied, affordable housing would provide such persons with an opportunity for a fresh start. The bottom line is that, to address the homeless population, we must concurrently address the affordable housing shortage in our state. To that end, we must begin to implement the means of market-based solutions, rather than legislating or funding our way through the problem.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.