In the grand scheme of things, Foster City is not exactly bulging at the seams with a long and rich history. After all, it was incorporated only in 1971. It’s a relative newcomer to the Peninsula scene. And there’s more to back up that assertion.
The community was created out of 2,600 acres of drained, reclaimed and filled Bay mudflats back in the 1960s. In a very real sense, the town rose from virtually nothing.
Nonetheless, Foster City has had its moments in the sun. A collection of photographs that highlight some of that history is now on public display at the Foster City Recreation Center’s art gallery.
But one important indication of what turned out to be dashed hope in the public education realm is missing from that array. The promise of Marina High School is nowhere to be found.
Perhaps that’s understandable. Though planned as Foster City began to take shape well over a half-century ago (and promoted relentlessly by real estate sales people during those early years), Marina never came close to being constructed. Schematic drawings and potential funding mechanisms were essentially dead on arrival.
Timing and enrollment/fiscal realities combined to kill the Marina dream. For some Foster City residents, the loss of a public high school within the town has rankled for decades.
When the San Mateo Union High School District began to consider building Marina late in the 1960s, it became a controversial topic in some quarters right off the bat.
The divisive formula, as broached at the time, was to close Burlingame High School, sell off part of that campus and build Marina to hold a projected 3,300 students.
Located behind what is now the city’s municipal headquarters and library, the school was to be the new community’s glittering centerpiece.
As discussions proceeded, though, it became clear that districtwide student numbers were about to crater. And they did. Alarm bells went off. Plans for Marina were shelved.
For the record, Burlingame barely survived another closure scare in 1980.
Today, according to the district’s most recent data, 1,198 Foster City teens attend district schools, mainly in adjacent San Mateo at Aragon, Hillsdale and San Mateo highs.
The projected enrollment boom in Foster City never materialized. Marina never happened either but, in spite of that disappointment, it’s part of Foster City’s history.
The display (eight large photos with text) at the community’s art gallery is scheduled to be available for viewing through June 3. The recreation center is located at 650 Shell Blvd. in Leo Ryan Memorial Park just south of East Hillsdale Boulevard.
TIME TO HOP ON YOUR SCHWINN: It’s nothing new. Gasoline prices here are the highest in the continental United States. A primary reason: Taxes and other costs imposed by government, both federal and state.
We are the collective poster child for enduring these levies as a matter of course. We don’t grin and bear it but it’s close. What choice do we have when electric vehicles are both ultra-expensive and hostage to charging stations that are not always handy?
According to a 2021 analysis by the Pacific Research Institute, California drivers are being charged a total of $1.21 extra per gallon of gas.
That figure breaks down to 67 cents in state taxes (highest in the nation), 14 cents for cap-and-trade fees, 22 cents for special-blend, restrictive fuel standard requirements and 18 cents for federal taxes.
Will any of these add-ons be trimmed back? One can only hope. But doubtful. Taxes and fees have a way of becoming permanent. Have a nice day.
STEINBERG, SACRAMENTO COPING: On a grimly unsettling final note, our thoughts turn to beleaguered Darrell Steinberg.
He is the mayor of Sacramento and a graduate of Capuchino High School in San Bruno. There’s a lot on his administrative plate today.
Steinberg (a former leader of the Democratic Party in the state Senate) and his entire community and surrounding region are trying to deal with last weekend’s shocking mass shooting that took six lives and injured another 12 individuals at last count.
The massacre was the second in five weeks in the state’s capital.
You can get in touch with John Horgan via email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
