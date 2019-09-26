Heading north on Interstate 280 the other day, I spotted the sign indicating I had just crossed into San Bruno. Population 43,000, it said. I grew up there. I went to high school there (Go Falcons) and was in the first group of students at the brand new Skyline College. This was around 1970, and the population of San Bruno then was 36,000.
Now, almost 50 years later, it’s nearly 19% bigger by population than it was when I left. It’s nearly 50% bigger than when my family moved there in 1960. It’s a shock to see these numbers.
Then, it was a small, homey town, and it still feels like that now. But it’s not. Then, downtown San Bruno was thriving. We did our back-to-school shopping there. We hung out at the toy store. Now, downtown is long-struggling, despite earnest efforts by city leaders. It is inescapable: The city’s population growth can be described fairly as explosive.
It’s the same countywide. For a place generally considered to have been quiet, stable and decidedly non-dynamic, San Mateo County has experienced phenomenal growth — 38% since 1970. Decade by decade, our population has marched upward, 24% from 1970-1980, 18% from 1980-1990. Growth has slowed considerably in the last 20 years — 9% from 1990-2000 and 7% from 2010 to the current estimate — but the line continues upward.
All of county’s cities have grown in the last two decades, ranging from 6% (in Atherton, of all places) to 30%. Redwood City grew by 30.2%, San Mateo by 12.7%, Burlingame by 14%. In recent years, San Mateo became the county’s second city to crest 100,000, Daly City being the first, a suitable demarcation line between a small town and what must be considered a big city.
In these facts lie the issues driving the politics and policies of this community: Growth, change, the cost of housing and the burdensome traffic that clogs our roads.
Quite simply, there are more of us. That is incontrovertible fact. But our policies — the residential pressures facing our elected officials — hearken back to another time when these were small suburban towns.
Driving the resistance to building more housing — more density, more height — is that something essential and fundamental will be lost in our quiet, low-profile communities.
But as these population numbers clearly tell us, those days are gone. The county is bigger and it’s not going to get smaller. The question is no longer whether to resist growth. It’s a matter of how we are going to manage growth that already has occurred. And, as one example, preserving a height limit first implemented in 1991 is clinging to a vision of a community long passed.
EVERYBODY INTO THE POOL: Well, not everybody, but Carole Groom’s seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors certainly seems to be the object of covetous affections. San Mateo Councilman Rick Bonilla says he’s also running for the seat that will be vacated by Groom in 2022, due to term limits. Last week’s column mentioned that state Sen. Jerry Hill might seek a return to the board seat he held a decade ago. Retiring San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer said she might run for the seat. And Belmont Councilman Charles Stone is off and running, hoping to pre-empt the field with limited success, apparently.
Bonilla said he’s definitely going to run, but he’s holding off doing any high-profile campaigning while he focuses on his current job, a subtle dig, I suppose, at the already-busy Stone. Interestingly, Stone has been endorsed by Bonilla’s four council colleagues and you can draw your own conclusions from that. … Meanwhile, I’m not trying to rush Supervisor Groom off the board. Her term doesn’t expire until 2022. I said 2020 in last week’s column, which shows what happens when I rely on my own recollection.
CAÑADA STATE UNIVERSITY: A recent column I wrote for Redwood City-based Climate Magazine on the possibility of a four-year state university at Cañada Community College in Redwood City prompted a query from educational researcher Michael Reiner. He challengedsome of the data from the college district about the numbers of Peninsula students who opt out of a four-year school because traffic and the cost of living make it too challenging to navigate the journey to San Francisco, San Jose or Hayward. I’m not equipped to sort through all the data Reiner marched out, but one of his key concerns is who would control the $1 million allocated by the state to study the proposal. I passed the concern to Hill, who said the state will control the money and conduct the study, not the community college district, where enthusiasm for a four-year school might override more practical matters.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at mark@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.