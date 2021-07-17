Redwood City’s famed Downtown Precise Plan, which is almost entirely responsible for downtown Redwood City’s vast transformation, includes limits for net new office space, residential units, guest rooms (in hotels and motels) and retail space. The limits set for the first two categories were reached relatively quickly, while those set for the latter two have yet to be achieved, some 10 years after the plan was adopted.
No new hotels have been built within Redwood City’s downtown since the plan went into effect. I give the city some credit, however, for approving two hotel projects on sites that lie just steps outside the DTPP area, however, whether those hotels will actually be built remains to be seen. Downtown, a proposal to revamp the historic Sequoia Hotel would, if approved, not only add about 30 rooms to the hotel, but also transform it from today’s single-room-occupancy facility into a boutique hotel whose clientele would be more likely to support higher-end shops and restaurants.
Unlike with lodging, the retail picture is not so clear. While some new buildings either under construction or now being reviewed by the city contain retail spaces, in total Redwood City appears to be losing more retail space than is being built. Of course, whether that is truly a problem given the changing retail picture is worthy of discussion.
As proposed, the Sequoia Hotel project exemplifies the net loss of retail space that Redwood City has been experiencing. Currently the building’s ground floor sports a couple of retailers on its Broadway side, including a tobacconist, Ralph’s Vacuum and Sewing Center, and a nail salon. Facing Main Street, the hotel currently has four retail spaces. One is occupied by the Main Street Market, one is home to Gambrel & Co. (a craft butcher), and the remaining two are essentially boarded up and unused.
In its new incarnation, the hotel’s restaurant would occupy the hotel’s Broadway frontage, replacing all of the retail spaces that are there today. Facing Main Street would be the hotel’s reception area and lobby, leaving room for just one small (617 square foot) retail space. Counting the hotel’s restaurant – which would be part of the hotel but would be open to the general public – the updated hotel would thus have just two retailers, compared with the five it has today.
Highwater, the 350-unit apartment building currently in the final stages of construction along El Camino Real, replaced a handful of small to medium-sized buildings, some of which were home to a variety of small retail businesses such as Treadmill Outlet and Sequoia Veterinary Hospital. Highwater has just two retail spaces, one on each corner along El Camino Real, which together total some 2,900 square feet.
Prior to the construction of the four-story brick building where the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has its headquarters (at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Broadway), the site was home to Powerhouse Gym, a tanning salon, and a travel agency. While the designers of the new building did set aside the building’s entire ground floor along Broadway for retail, the new tenants – Wells Fargo Bank, Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, and Aili Ice Designs — have yet to move in. Assuming they all do, the number of retailers won’t have changed, although the total square footage for retail will have been reduced over what had been there before.
With Mobius Fit having relocated from their Woodside Road location to the never-occupied retail space on the corner where Theatre Way meets Winslow Street, and with the recent opening of Curry Pizza House across the street, nearly every retail space in that part of downtown is now occupied. Sadly, thanks presumably to the fallout from COVID-19, the Yoppi Yogurt on Theatre Way and the Joe & the Juice that for a time was located next to the space now occupied by Mobius Fit have both closed, leaving their small retail spaces empty. On the plus side, though, these new tenants represent a milestone of sorts: For the first time since the “Box” buildings were completed at the end of 2015, its retail spaces are fully occupied.
Not all of Redwood City’s new buildings have retail spaces on their ground floors, but most of those located on the city’s streets most trafficked by pedestrians – such as Broadway, Main Street and El Camino Real – do. Filling those spaces and keeping them occupied is key, but their often-small sizes can complicate that effort, since many popular retailers need their stores to be of a certain minimum size. Here’s hoping that Redwood City can entice more small businesses along the lines of Gambrel & Co., Humphry Slocombe and Aili Ice Designs. Not only might such businesses keep all of the city’s downtown retail spaces full, it would see them filled with unusual, interesting retailers that surely would help draw more people downtown.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
