A few weeks ago, one of my friends asked about the Highway 101 Underpass project. Claiming that no work had seemingly been done for some time, they speculated that the project might be dead. Thanks to the frequent visits I pay to the site to monitor the project’s progress, though, I assured them that the project was very much alive, and continuing to make steady, albeit slow, progress. I did understand where my friend was coming from.. Although the underpass project has been making steady progress for the last couple of months, over its lifetime it experienced several long periods of inactivity, causing even me to wonder. Even when the project was active, unless you visited regularly and paid close attention to the smallest of changes (I took photographs for comparison purposes), at times it was easy to think that no work was actually being done.
There are a number of good reasons why a given project might pause. For instance, the contractor may be waiting for an inspection to be performed, or may be waiting for the delivery of essential building materials. And then there are permits. Because development projects require the approval of one or more governmental bodies, obtaining the necessary permits can often stall a project early in its life. And with the various major stages of a project — demolition and construction being two — often requiring separate permits, some projects can end up experiencing multiple such pauses.
Just this week, one of my readers wrote to ask about the status of one such project: Strada Investment Group’s 131-unit townhouse development along the shores of Redwood Creek east of Highway 101. That project was approved in mid-2018, with demolition getting underway some 10 months later. Work then began to raise the site, thereby protecting it from sea level rise. But some three months ago that stage was completed, and the project ground to a visible halt.
I had some guesses as to why the Strada project might have stalled, and I’d heard some rumors, none of which, thankfully, turned out to be true. From a member of the development team I learned that the developers are currently working with the city, the county and with Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) to “clear a few logistical items that should clear the way for the remainder of the construction” — and that the next phase of construction should begin in the fall. This explanation makes a lot of sense, given that the city and the county are still coming to agreement on a potential land swap that would affect some aspects of the project, and that SVCW has a large pumping station and pipes immediately adjacent to Strada’s site. Developer tip: Building a project in an area where multiple public entities have an interest is bound to cause complications.
Elsewhere in the city, I’m following some projects that are progressing in fits and starts, but about them I can only wonder. For instance, take the seemingly simple project to rebuild five side-by-side duplexes at 112 Vera Ave. Work to rehabilitate the units began some two years ago, but the contractor quickly realized that the units were beyond salvage. All but the foundations were then demolished, with the intent to build anew atop those foundations. Since then, the site has essentially remained idle. Although I recently noted some tiny signs of progress — individual boards being moved here and there — the project has made no notable headway. I may never learn the full story behind this project, but the fact that the project’s building permit is still valid, and that the owner has paid some fairly hefty fees to the city, keeps me thinking that there’s life in this project yet.
For a couple of years now there’s been a project underway to turn the old Signarama building on the corner of El Camino Real and Winklebleck Street into a restaurant. Remodeling began in early 2020, but judging by the project’s progress, which has proceeded in fits and starts, the work seems to have mostly been done in someone’s spare time. The restaurant building itself may possibly be done now, but given the unfinished state of the parking lot and the recent lack of activity, I’m making no guesses as to when, or even if, this project will ever be completed.
As for the Highway 101 Underpass project, after more than two years of on-and-off construction it finally seems just days away from being complete. On Wednesday, I saw landscapers installing trees and plants beside the new pedestrian walkway/bike path, which is surely the last step. Given the project’s recent progress, any day now Redwood City may hold an official ribbon-cutting, and open to the public this most valuable, and long awaited, connection between the east and west sides of the highway.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
