The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has grabbed the attention of the nation, with the country up in flames (both figuratively and, in some places, literally) as a result. The police brutality Floyd faced when the officer rested his knee on his neck for several minutes ultimately killed him after Floyd had said “I can’t breathe” several times to the officer.
On social media, I have seen my peers almost unanimously agree on a few things regarding this tragedy: first, the officer that is responsible for Floyd’s death is deserving of the murder charges. Second, everyone agrees this situation warrants a protest on behalf of the life of Floyd and others who have died at the hands of police brutality. But my peers disagree on what format of protesting is productive. While one may think that peacefully protesting this death is the morally responsible way of addressing the situation, others believe the only way to get their message across is by resorting to acts of violence, such as looting, committing arson and targeting all police in the nation. Some of my peers have even gone as far as to donate their money to bail out those that are arrested on charges of vandalism or burglary.
To those people, I must ask where the line draws between protesting in a constructive fashion and nihilism? How can a nation that condones violence and views peace as ineffective prosper? When I see the many videos of riot groups tagging the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., and setting local businesses ablaze before burglarize them, it becomes clear to me that these people have long forgotten about Floyd and the well-being of anyone but themselves. To me, it seems that these people are exploiting Floyd’s death to get a free TV from Target or a pair of shoes from Louis Vuitton. This does not align with the morals and values of this nation.
There have been very peaceful protests; I have seen members of the Black Lives Matter movement hold picket signs demanding change and sending flowers to Floyd’s family. These acts are not only beneficial, but encouraged. These are the types of protests promoted by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X that made great change to the nation and people of color. In this last week, people of all races participated in protests around the country that honored Floyd’s life and successfully displayed their message to the country. They did not need a hammer or a spray paint can to do so. The logic here is quite simple: Destruction will not solve racism or police brutality.
When these rioters swarm the streets of major cities that hold peaceful protests, they paint a dreadful picture of those who come to protest in a content manner. In truth, most protesting Floyd’s death have absolutely no intent to incite harm on their city or local police department. However, police departments have no choice but to take defensive action as they are unable to differentiate those who are here to commit crimes and those who are here to protest.
There are many actions Americans can take to make change in the country, but burning portions of major cities is not one. Despite what some celebrities and radical activists claim, one can still make prolific change without resorting to violence. And if those who support these violent actions won’t act humanely for the peaceful protesters, do it for Floyd’s family who has actively denounced such vile acts. If you strive for chaos, make chaotic actions. If you strive for justice, make justifiable actions.
Jacob Lubarsky is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.