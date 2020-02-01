One of Redwood City’s goals has been to become the “Entertainment Capital of the Peninsula.” Whether it has truly achieved that goal, there is no question that Redwood City has become an entertainment and dining mecca, one that draws people from well beyond the city’s borders. Although restaurants and retail shops are of course located throughout Redwood City, the largest concentration of restaurants, along with most of Redwood City’s entertainment venues, can be found in downtown Redwood City, especially along Broadway.
Broadway may be today’s “hot spot,” but that wasn’t always the case. Many years ago, much of the real action could be found along Main Street. Although significantly quieter these days, Main Street seems poised to make a comeback. And if it succeeds, it just might be the key to making a downtown promenade that would see people regularly strolling in front of most of Redwood City’s best restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. Once enough of Main Street’s storefronts are filled with so-called “active ground floor uses” — shops and restaurants that attract the eye and draw pedestrians — I suspect that a few well-placed signs are all that would be needed to encourage people to follow a loop consisting of Broadway, Main Street, Middlefield Road and Theatre Way, and thereby explore some of the best of what Redwood City has to offer.
Between Broadway and Middlefield Road, Main Street today has a handful of interesting restaurants, including Alhambra Irish House, Venga Empenadas, Angelica’s (which is also one of Redwood City’s premier live entertainment venues), Lovejoy’s Tea Room, The Patty Shack and Ranzan. Soon, however, these will be joined by a new venture called Mezes, in the space where Aly’s on Main formerly did business. And next door to Mezes, in the former Striped Pig location, Nam Vietnamese Brasserie is getting ready to open its doors. Although I know very little about Mezes, Nam Vietnamese Brasserie is being brought to us by Annie Le Ziblatt, who previously opened the highly regarded Bong Su in San Francisco (since closed) and Tamarine in Palo Alto. Nam will serve a variety of Vietnamese cuisine at what they plan to be an affordable price.
Closer to where Main Street meets Middlefield Road, the building that formerly was home to Young’s Auto Parts is being remodeled for a yet-to-be-determined future tenant. Plans for the building show the existing single-story storefront being preserved as the face of a mostly new two-story building. In total, the building will have some 8,000 square feet of indoor space, plus a good-sized second-floor terrace looking out over Main Street. Although I don’t yet know whether this building will become a retail shop or a restaurant, that upstairs terrace would certainly make the building an attractive dining spot. Either way, it should contribute nicely to making Redwood City’s Main Street a more attractive and interesting place for all.
Closer to Broadway, next door to Angelicas, the large 851 Main St. project is well underway, with its steel structure now showing the full extent of this four-story building. It, too, has a historic storefront that is being preserved, giving a classic face to the portion of the building that will be used for retail (the remainder of the building will largely be office space). It is my hope that plans remain in place for Brick Monkey to occupy some or all of this building’s retail space. Brick Monkey once had a thriving location on Broadway, before rising rents forced them to give up that location (a location that remains empty more than two years later, I should note). Their presence along Main Street would undoubtedly be a draw, and would help to entice those walking up and down Broadway to make the turn onto Main Street.
Main Street currently has a couple of retailers, but other than Savers they tend to be pretty specialized. For instance, there is Gambrel & Co., a great little independent butcher shop, and Véloro Bicycles. There is also the ever-popular Ralph’s Vacuum and Sewing Center, which will be relocating elsewhere in Redwood City — to Woodside Plaza — later this year. Fortunately, I believe that the space currently occupied by Ralph’s must continue to support active uses, at least along its Main Street frontage.
Leasing the space after Ralph’s has moved will likely be a challenge, but one that would be eased if only we could encourage more pedestrians to Main Street’s sidewalks. New restaurants, along with additional retailers such as Brick Monkey, plus whimsical delights such as Main Street’s new Youth Mural Alley Project (in the small alley between Main Street and the Main Street parking lot, alongside the Sequoia Hotel) will hopefully bring that much-needed foot traffic. Traffic that, in the near future, will hopefully trigger the long-overdue revival of Redwood City’s Main Street.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
