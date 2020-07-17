There aren’t many sites being discussed for development of new housing that I can say have tremendous impact on me personally.
Except for one.
The corner of Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street, where there is a proposal for a 225-unit housing development at below-market rates. This particular site has meaning for me personally because it happens to be where I met my wife.
They say there is no such thing as love at first sight, but I can say it seemed pretty darn close. At least for me. I can firmly attest that she felt nothing like that for me, at least at that time.
We met at an art opening in 1999. It was at Aguirre International, an international education firm founded by former U.S. commissioner of education Edward Aguirre, who sought to create an art gallery for the underrepresented artists in the area. His business was attached to the building holding Kinko’s, now demolished, but it still known as the Kinko’s site even though Aguirre International was larger.
We married six years later. After the demolition, I think in 2010, I went over to the site and grabbed a brick from the pile. On it, I wrote “Fourth and Claremont, Love at First ‘Site,’” meaning it was from the site where we met. It takes a lot for me to take something — even a brick — that wasn’t mine to take and then also intentionally misspell something, but love can do that to you.
Back to the site. Though it’s now known as the Kinko’s site, it was formerly known as the Pederson Arnold site, and was previously home to a lumberyard. Back then, it was proposed to be a Beverages and More, also known as BevMo! and a fast-food restaurant but city officials rejected the idea because the lots were considered to be in a transitional neighborhood and a liquor store, albeit a nice one, was not considered a good fit. Soon after, the city bought the lot, along with the adjacent one at Fifth Avenue and South Claremont Street with redevelopment money for a whopping sum of $5 million so there could be parking while the Main Street Parking Garage was demolished and rebuilt as part of the downtown cinema project. I remember the headline, “City buys lot for theater,” and how in retrospect I thought it was a much more clever than it actually was.
The lot was known for being a stop of the infamous “downtown trolley,” which made its rounds mostly through an empty downtown to help with the parking situation while the theater was built. A few years later, it was home to a temporary Fire Station 24 while the one on Idaho Street was rebuilt. The frame for the temporary station was used at the Fifth Avenue lot for the Worker Resource Center beginning in 2003.
Someone proposed to buy the lots for what was rumored to be a big sushi restaurant but the city said no, in part because of the unknown of high-speed rail and also it was considered to be an underutilization of the land. There was also some discussion of moving City Hall there, and the police headquarters.
Both lots were known as the redevelopment lots, and the city had to go through a process to keep them after the state got rid of redevelopment agencies in 2011. A few years ago, someone in the city decided to rebrand them as the “Opportunity Sites” while discussing a proposal for workforce housing at the Fourth Avenue lot. The initial proposal was for five levels and there would be accompanying parking in a separate structure on the Fifth Avenue lot. City officials appear to be still looking for a different location for the worker resource center. That center has its own tale, but I’ll just say for now that the city should find a new spot for it.
Because of a new state law, the city increased the levels to a proposed seven, with a top height of 74 feet. The parking garage is proposed remain at five levels but have a total of 696 parking spaces, including 164 for residents.
The Planning Commission approved the proposal this week and final City Council OK is set for Aug. 17. But being that the lots are owned by the city and it created the request for development proposals, it’s a fairly sure bet the council will give it a nod.
If they do, they should also know it’s a historic site. At least in my mind. It’s the place you find your one true love.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
