If I had a time machine, one place I’d visit would be Redwood City in the mid-1850s.
Redwood City seems to have been a bustling place back then, since that was when the impressive-looking American House hotel was built alongside Main Street where it intersects with Broadway (although the streets had different names back then). The American House was soon joined by others, including the Grand Hotel, just across Main Street on the northwest corner, and the Tremont House, also along Main Street near the Broadway intersection. Half a block west of that same intersection, the Capitol Hotel – Redwood City’s most impressive at the time – was later erected on the north side of Broadway. Unfortunately, this last was essentially destroyed by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake (others having already been lost to fires years before).
For years after the quake, Redwood City was without a major hotel. It wasn’t until 1913, when the Sequoia Hotel opened to the public, that the city once again had a hotel of any real stature. When built, the Sequoia Hotel was the finest in Redwood City, with public restrooms on every floor and a bath (with hot and cold running water) for every two of its 60 rooms. Sadly, the Sequoia Hotel hasn’t been a conventional hotel for years, but rather has served as home to a number of low-income residents. That will likely change, however, if the city ever approves the proposed project to rehabilitate and expand the hotel.
The plan is to transform the Sequoia Hotel into a modern “boutique” hotel while preserving its historic facade. This would be done by adding three floors, plus a rooftop bar and terrace, to the existing three-story building. The result would contain 82 luxurious guest rooms; a restaurant and bar, retail space, meeting space and lobby on the ground floor; and a fitness center, private dining room and additional meeting room in the basement.
I’m amazed that a city as popular as Redwood City has so little in the way of downtown hotels. Other than the Sequoia Hotel, the city has just one: the Niche Hotel, at 868 Main St. Thanks to that hotel’s most recent transformation (from the Euro Hotel), each room now has a private bathroom to go with such modern amenities as air conditioning, flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi. While I’ve not been inside, from the hotel’s website it appears that its 41 rooms, although small, are clean, bright and neatly furnished.
Outside of Redwood City’s downtown the city does have a small number of conventional hotels, the closest being those along El Camino Real. But they can be a bit of a walk for a business traveler heading downtown or for a family member or friend needing to stay near the Kaiser Hospital complex. No wonder, then, that there are two approved proposals for conventional chain hotels just outside of downtown Redwood City.
One of the two was approved for a site currently home to a Shell gas station, at the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Brewster Avenue. The proposed project is for a four-story, 92-room hotel, with parking both underground and within the building on the ground floor. This hotel would be ideal for travelers doing business with the county, since it’d be located directly across the street from County Center. However, although the project was approved in late 2020 and building permits were applied for in early 2022, those permits have yet to be issued. Thus, this project is rapidly running out of time, and may end up needing to go back through the approval process if it is ever to be built.
As for the other proposed hotel project, it would replace the 18-room Garden Motel at the corner of Broadway and Beech Street, which also appears to be a home for low-income residents these days. That project was first approved in late 2017, and re-approved in early 2019. Last May, it was submitted to the city a third time, and approved yet again just this Tuesday by the city’s Planning Commission. Given the persistence of the project’s owner, I’m betting that this hotel — a five-story, 112-room Hyatt Place hotel —will actually get built. While it won’t be in downtown proper, it’ll be an easy five-block walk from the corner of Broadway and Main Street, and about seven-tenths of a mile from the Redwood City Caltrain Station. And any expansion to downtown Redwood City would likely to be in the direction of this hotel, further improving its location.
If I did have a time machine, I’d love to visit a Redwood City of long ago, although, I likely wouldn’t want to stay in any of its grand old hotels. I’m too accustomed to privacy and to modern creature comforts for that. Instead, give me a Hyatt Place or some similar modern hotel anytime.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.