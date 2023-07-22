Greg Wilson

If I had a time machine, one place I’d visit would be Redwood City in the mid-1850s.

Redwood City seems to have been a bustling place back then, since that was when the impressive-looking American House hotel was built alongside Main Street where it intersects with Broadway (although the streets had different names back then). The American House was soon joined by others, including the Grand Hotel, just across Main Street on the northwest corner, and the Tremont House, also along Main Street near the Broadway intersection. Half a block west of that same intersection, the Capitol Hotel – Redwood City’s most impressive at the time – was later erected on the north side of Broadway. Unfortunately, this last was essentially destroyed by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake (others having already been lost to fires years before).

