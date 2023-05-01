An old-fashioned Republican may sound out of style in our polarized environment. But there she was, a former Republican assemblymember speaking before the San Mateo Rotary Club about bipartisanship. There was a time in San Mateo County when there were many old-fashioned Republicans: state Sen. Becky Morgan; U.S. Sen. Tom Campbell; Assemblymembers Robert Naylor and Dixon Arnett to name a few. Now San Mateo County and most of the Peninsula is Democratic. But that could change some day. Who knows?
Carol Baker was introduced by Jerry Hill, a former state senator, assemblymember and former Republican. Hill made the switch when he realized there was no political future for Republicans in San Mateo County. Baker and Hill were in the Assembly at the same time and became friends. Both were known for working across the aisle. She represented the 16th AD from 2014-2018. Now she is on the Fair Political Practices Commission, which oversees election contributions and conflicts of interest and is an attorney at Hoge Fenton.
Jeff Lowenstein is in charge of the San Mateo Rotary Club’s community college scholarships. This year, the Rotary Club awarded more than $107,000 to 30 high school and community college students. Lowenstein wanted this assignment because of his family’s history with the community college district.
His father died when the young Lowenstein was 12. In 1960-61, the elder Lowenstein started working at the College of San Mateo campus at Coyote Point.
“ My sister remembers going out there to visit him on Friday nights with my mom. They would take him a hot dinner to offset the dense cold out there at night. My mom remembers Coyote Point being very dark with little to no outside lighting and it was like she was going to the dark enchanted forest.”
Then after two to three years, the senior Lowenstein moved up to the new CSM campus, once it was completed at the top of the hill. He played a key role in helping determine the proper landscaping for the windy campus, because of his years of experience as a nurseryman in Colma.”
In 1968, the year I was born, he went to Cañada College, to help open up that new campus. Once again, his nursery skills were put to the test in a warmer climate and different weather pattern, so he helped determine much of the landscape for that campus as well. He was truly dedicated to the Community College system. I remember going to work with him at 4 a.m. on Sunday because a main water valve had broken and he needed to be onsite to oversee the fix; or how he would walk the campus, opting to not drive around in a work truck, so he could see all the nooks and crannies of the school and make sure that all the buildings and grounds were being kept up to his standards. He had a tremendous crew of men and women that worked all over the campus and his dedication passed on to his entire crew, whom kept in touch with our family long after he had passed away.”
There is a plaque and tree (a Deadora cedar) dedicated to him at the center of the Buildings and Grounds corporation yard on the lower west side of the campus. He worked with administrator John Rhoads (his wife Florence was on the City Council).
Michael Nash wants the community to know that the San Mateo Heritage Alliance is in existence and wants to work with the entire city to identify and preserve the city’s history. On Thursday, the Heritage Alliance will host an information meeting at the San Mateo Public Library to discuss heritage homes in the Baywood area. Members of the group are concerned about recent activities to replace old historic homes with new big ones. This is reminiscent of the recent battle in downtown Palo Alto against the tearing down of old buildings to make way for mini-mansions.
Tonight’s City Council should be worth watching. On the agenda is a review of the district attorney’s report on the alleged improprieties in appointing a San Mateo mayor as suggested by Mayor Amourence Lee. Three councilmembers agreed for this to be on the agenda. Councilmember Adam Loraine, a close friend of Lee’s, originally objected but he has since said he supports the move.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs on Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
