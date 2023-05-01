An old-fashioned Republican may sound out of style in our polarized environment. But there she was, a former Republican assemblymember speaking before the San Mateo Rotary Club about bipartisanship. There was a time in San Mateo County when there were many old-fashioned Republicans: state Sen. Becky Morgan; U.S. Sen. Tom Campbell; Assemblymembers Robert Naylor and Dixon Arnett to name a few. Now San Mateo County and most of the Peninsula is Democratic. But that could change some day. Who knows?

sue lempert

Carol Baker was introduced by Jerry Hill, a former state senator, assemblymember and former Republican. Hill made the switch when he realized there was no political future for Republicans in San Mateo County. Baker and Hill were in the Assembly at the same time and became friends. Both were known for working across the aisle. She represented the 16th AD from 2014-2018. Now she is on the Fair Political Practices Commission, which oversees election contributions and conflicts of interest and is an attorney at Hoge Fenton.

