Every week I try to take a walk or two throughout some part of Redwood City. Usually I have a specific goal in mind. For instance, I might go check on the progress of the Magical Bridge Playground or the Bradford Street senior housing project, both of which are currently under construction. Or, if something new has appeared on Redwood City’s list of proposed projects, I might make my way to the project site, to photograph it before construction begins.
Occasionally, however, I head out with no specific goal in mind. Early this week I did just that, wandering freely through a handful of Redwood City’s residential neighborhoods just to see what I might discover. Or, as was the case this week, to not discover.
I really enjoy walking through residential neighborhoods. Not only are there fewer cars to contend with, usually there are good sidewalks and at least some shade. As I walk I watch for particularly interesting houses or yards, as well as for remodeling and construction projects. And this time of year I keep an eye out for holiday decorations.
As is typical, this week I saw several heavily decorated individual houses, as well as a couple of coordinated displays. On my walk I passed the site of the Roosevelt neighborhood’s “Second Annual Family Holiday Light Show” (along Valota Road, both in Red Morton Park and on a house across the street), and walked down Dewey Street, a one-blocklong street off Roosevelt Avenue that has historically put on a good show during the Christmas season.
Because I was out walking in the daytime, I of course had to imagine what some of the decorations must look like at night. The neighborhood-sanctioned Holiday Light Show took some real imagining, and I’m sure I didn’t do it justice given that it is an animated light show set to music. Fortunately, the roughly 15-minute show runs nightly throughout the end of the year (it kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.), so I can still see it in action.
The decorations along Dewey Street, on the other hand, are simpler and much easier to imagine from a daytime viewing. Here, I admire the simple charm of mostly static holiday displays. Many consist largely of a set of plywood cutouts of holiday characters, including the Peanuts gang, the Grinch, characters from the animated “Frosty the Snowman” movie, and others. A few displays are more complex, but don’t expect high-tech animation on Dewey Street.
At one time, nearly every house along either side of the blocklong Dewey Street was decorated during the holidays. But this year the number of houses with few or even no decorations at all seemed higher than what I’d observed during past visits. And this led me to realize that this phenomenon isn’t localized to Dewey Street. Indeed, along many of the streets I walked that day there seemed to be fewer decorated houses than in past years.
Christmas decorations seem to follow trends. Not so long ago the hot items were giant inflatable Santas, reindeer, snowmen and other Christmas icons. At its peak, numerous Redwood City yards (and more than a few roofs) sported giant inflated “snow globes” containing winter scenes, many with blowing “snow” and other animated elements. I saw a handful of inflatables (mostly deflated; they are typically on timers), they were few and far between. They seem to have fallen out of favor, which doesn’t surprise me. What does surprise me, though, were the many houses with no decorations at all.
No one is obligated to decorate, of course, and many people historically haven’t for a variety of good reasons. But over the 30-plus years that I’ve lived in Redwood City, I cannot recall ever seeing so many houses without even a single string of holiday lights. Presumably this decline has been going on for years, and has finally just come to my notice. But whether our lack of decoration comes from a change in our demographics, or is a reaction to our current political or environmental woes, or is something else altogether, I have to admit to being a little saddened. The bright, colorful lights and other accoutrements that help brighten up the nights during the holiday season serve as a cheery reminder of the season, and I really missed them this year.
Hopefully this trend will reverse itself. Certainly, I plan to continue doing my part. Although my wife and I have never heavy decorated our house during Christmas (or during Halloween, for that matter), each year we at least string lights along the eaves of our house and hang a wreath on our door. Hopefully our continuing to do so will encourage others. By doing so maybe, just maybe, we can reverse this disappointing trend.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.