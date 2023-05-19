Jon Mays

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so I’m hoping my return to this space will be met by fond greetings from across the Peninsula. Or maybe just that someone will notice it.

It’s been busy behind the scenes here at the Daily Journal. We moved to a brand-new computer system here so we could finally retire our 2000-era Mac server that has been humming along for 23 years. It was recently relegated to just flowing our classifieds, and we had newer computers doing much of the behind-the-scenes work, but we all took a certain amount of pride that such a relic was still in operation. When it comes to technology, newspapers aren’t known for being cutting edge. Typically, we’d rather use a fork we found in a drawer rather than pay for a new knife. The reality, however, is that the change was needed and a long time coming.

Cambodia2
You are the best local newspaper around, and we're glad you're here. Take your well-deserved time for yourselves, come back refreshed and ready to tell us the news that's important to those of us living in San Mateo County.

