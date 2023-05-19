They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so I’m hoping my return to this space will be met by fond greetings from across the Peninsula. Or maybe just that someone will notice it.
It’s been busy behind the scenes here at the Daily Journal. We moved to a brand-new computer system here so we could finally retire our 2000-era Mac server that has been humming along for 23 years. It was recently relegated to just flowing our classifieds, and we had newer computers doing much of the behind-the-scenes work, but we all took a certain amount of pride that such a relic was still in operation. When it comes to technology, newspapers aren’t known for being cutting edge. Typically, we’d rather use a fork we found in a drawer rather than pay for a new knife. The reality, however, is that the change was needed and a long time coming.
We revamped to a newer system of flowing classifieds, designing and formatting ads, designing page templates and laying out the pages themselves. After hours of training, fretting and figuring it out, it’s all systems go and we have nearly completed the transition. One of the benefits is that we are able to flow sports standings more easily and that’s one of the reasons you will be seeing it on our pages once again. Our sports department, that’s Nate and Terry, takes pride in ensuring all the game stories and scores make it in the paper the next day, and one of the aims of this new system was to make it easier. We will see if that is in fact the case.
We also switched from Quark to InDesign to lay out the pages, and the only equivalent I think of is learning to drive a semi-truck when you’re used to a Nissan and you have to be at a certain place at a certain time every day.
Keep in mind, please, that while I’m writing about this transformation, the work involved with it really laid on Will, our ace production manager; Erik, our assistant editor and page designer; and Nate and Terry. These are the guys who spend hours a day tweaking each sentence, image and graphic to ensure our news, sports and ad presentation in print and online makes sense, looks good and is error free. It’s noble work for sure, but largely unheralded since it’s behind the scenes. No one ever says, “Hey I loved the way you made that story fit on the page,” but we sure as heck hear it when we miss a jump or get something else wrong.
In a few more days, we will know for sure if it all went well but, hopefully, you’ll never notice if it didn’t.
And it’s been busy here in the newsroom for other reasons.
Erik recently went on his honeymoon. He was supposed to go to Australia but last-minute troubles forced an audible and changed his trip to the Philippines. It also caused me to think his car was stolen, but that’s another story.
Nate, who had to fill in for Erik during his trip, recently celebrated his daughter’s 20th birthday and has been picking up the guitar again. He also has plans to go to the saloon to watch a harmonica player. Terry made his way to the Pacific Northwest for a brief break, but has largely been working ... a lot, covering for Nate, who was covering for Erik, and covering nearly all the sports around here.
I had shoulder surgery, which went well, but from which I still had to recover. My wife also had surgery of a different type and is also recovering well. We did it at separate times, thank goodness! But that also meant everyone else had to fill in for me, mainly Erik and Sierra, who also loves the new computer system since it makes checking my email easier. Sierra is prepping for a trip to Paso Robles where she plans to simply kick it by a lake there. Well deserved for sure.
Nick recently went to Disneyland, and bought a matching shirt/short ensemble. More importantly, he won an award for his mental health coverage, for which he is particularly proud. As am I. Curtis got engaged, and is busy planning for his wedding in May of 2024. Exciting!
Most people see the front end of our news operations, the product we put out every day. But there is a lot that goes into it in the background and, as much as things change in our community, it also changes right here in the newsroom.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(1) comment
You are the best local newspaper around, and we're glad you're here. Take your well-deserved time for yourselves, come back refreshed and ready to tell us the news that's important to those of us living in San Mateo County.
