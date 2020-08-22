For almost as long as I can remember I’ve been fascinated with efficient living spaces. This probably arises from my childhood vacations, many of which involved road trips in a rented RV. I loved exploring the RV itself, and marveled at how spaces could serve multiple uses. Dining tables that turned into beds, and bathrooms that doubled as showers boggled my mind. I still delight in seeing just how much functionality can be stuffed into small space, such as in an Amtrak sleeper bedroom.
My fascination with small functional spaces syncs well with today’s tiny house movement. True tiny houses, which apparently are anything up to about 400 square feet (roughly the size of a two-car garage), have to stuff kitchen and bathroom facilities, plus living, sleeping, dining and storage areas into that small space. To do so, the designer often has to combine the functionality of some spaces, perhaps making the living space double as the sleeping space, or by creating a low-ceilinged sleeping loft.
Around the Bay Area tiny houses are often used as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Their small size often allows them to be put into the backyard of a typical single-family home. But lately, I’ve noticed an interest on the part of our multifamily housing designers to create the tiny house equivalent of a studio apartment.
I got my first inkling that tiny studios might be in Redwood City’s future while photographing an old building on El Camino Real slated for redevelopment. Peeking into a window I saw that someone had laid out a full-sized floor plan for the smallest studio apartment I’d ever seen. Although I couldn’t discern the actual dimensions of the unit, that floor plan clearly had been designed for efficiency and minimal cost. The unit itself was a long, narrow rectangle, with its entry door at one end and the unit’s only windows at the other. Carved from this space was the unit’s bathroom, which sported nothing more than a small sink, a toilet and a stall shower. The unit’s “kitchen” appeared to be little more than a single counter, perhaps 6 or 7 feet long, with a sink, a two-burner cooktop, and what appeared to be an under-counter refrigerator. Although I’m guessing that the unit would also include a microwave oven, I saw no evidence of a conventional oven, a dishwasher or a washer and dryer.
This tiny unit appeared also to have a built-in desk-height counter that presumably would function as a dining space for one, as a workspace and as storage, since I saw no closets. Beyond that, the floor plan showed a wall-mounted TV, a sofa (a sofa bed, presumably), a coffee table and one other chair. That’s pretty basic living, but for many, it’s enough. And the small footprint and minimal in-unit amenities should translate to a low cost.
As it turns out, the developer who owns the building where that floor plan was laid out isn’t yet proposing any studios of that small size. However, Republic Metropolitan, another developer, apparently sees merit in the idea; they’ve designed a project that includes a number of what they are dubbing “micro units.”
Republic Metropolitan is working with American Legion Post 105 to replace the post’s current meeting hall with a multifamily apartment building containing an embedded American Legion hall. Of the proposed building’s 301 apartments, 79 are slated to be 433-square-foot studios. Another 65 would be “micro units” ranging in size from 300 square feet to just under 400 square feet.
The layout of these micro units would be similar to what I previously described, but would be a bit more practical. For one thing, they would have closets. For another, the kitchens would contain not only a proper range, but also a full-height refrigerator. Although the designs for these units don’t show any kind of built-in desk space, they do envision a small table with two chairs. As with any studio, the living and sleeping space are one and the same, so either the bed would be always present, or there would be a sofa bed.
Money can buy space, and many of us are willing to pay extra in order to have room for our busy lives and our accumulated belongings. For many a studio is a fine option, and some need nothing more than one of these tiny studios. There will always be demand for larger apartments, and indeed the City Council has expressed a desire to see developers incorporate more three-bedroom units into their designs. But for financial and practical reasons, the day of the micro studio seems to have dawned. It’ll be interesting to see how much these tiny units rent for, how popular they are, and whether other developers follow Republic Metropolitan’s lead and design more of these units into their projects.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.