Among the books I have in my library, one is a beautifully illustrated book about a beautiful house that was designed for David & Mary Gamble in 1909. David Gamble was one of three sons to James Gamble, co-founder of the Proctor & Gamble soap enterprise. To design the home, the Gambles hired two brothers who were partners from Pasadena, California. The brothers were Charles and Henry Greene. Their firm was simply known as Greene & Greene Architects.
When I turn the pages of the book on the Gamble House, I am fascinated by the number of details pictured, all carefully thought out and designed by the two brothers. Additionally, there are reproductions of the original drawings that were done for the home. Each one appears as though it were a piece of artwork, meticulously drawn, noted and dimensioned. What is remarkable is that none of the drawings show any sign of having been revised or altered. They are all neatly laid out in their pristine, original condition.
While many readers of this column are familiar with my time as a former councilmember in San Carlos, what is lesser known is my work as a residential building designer. When I see the effort and work the architects of the past could do for their clients, I must admit, I am envious. It is obvious from looking at their work that they did it with a passion and deep commitment to their client.
On the other hand, so much of what architects and building designers must do today is not for their client but is to please the city or county through which their documents must pass to gain permission to build. It can be very frustrating and doubly so when a project is sent to a firm outside the city or county to be reviewed.
Not too long ago, I went through an experience of this kind. It so happened the project was one of five I had done over a period of years in the same city, on the same street, with houses of the same original floor plan and construction. On projects one and two, the plans went through the city’s review process without a hitch. The third and fourth required some revisions but again, were reviewed “in house” by the city and did not require much in the way of correction. The fifth project, however, went to an outside plan check firm. What came back were pages and pages of comments, not only for me but also for my engineer. It took nearly as much time to address the corrections as it did to do the original drawings.
Going through the review process with a set of drawings is not the whole of the story. During the design process, I met with a city planner as often as I met with the client. Why? Because after each meeting with the client, before a change could be made to the plans, it was imperative to make sure that what the client wanted and what I proposed to do would not violate one of the city’s ordinances. Despite the effort and time put into that process, when the drawings came back from review, there were comments — you guessed it — regarding planning issues. These comments were not asking for corrections, mind you, but for clarification of what was drawn, to be certain it was in compliance with the city’s zoning codes. I felt like they wanted me to provide a “paint by number set” and to do the coloring as well.
Now, one may ask, and fairly so, why is this topic even important in an election year? Add to it what we’ve been through in 2020 with COVID-19 and then the recent fires — this seems by comparison a nonissue. Well, it is important because, no matter who is elected to office, no matter the circumstances of life, one thing seems to be certain: the growth of government. That growth requires us to pay ever expanding hidden costs. It requires us to bear ever increasing regulation. To pay those costs and to bear that burden saps energy and resources better given to creativity, ingenuity and excellence. An expression made famous by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe was, “Less is more.” He applied this saying to architecture. We would do well to apply it to government.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
