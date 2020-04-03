If you need further evidence on how topsy-turvy things are right now, Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, reports not only is nearly all legislation essentially on hold but his Sacramento staff is now charged with assisting his district staff.
Not that his district staff doesn’t fulfill an important role in constituent and other services typically, but everyone knows a legislator’s job is to legislate — and that’s done in Sacramento. Coronavirus put all that on hold because of its immediate impact, but also its mid- and long-term impact which is shifting what legislation is considered.
“We all had plans, ideas, bills and budget requests and all of that, to be honest, will be thrown out the window,” he said.
Now, he reports, it’s all hands on deck for constituent services which are running the gamut from questions from the newly unemployed and small businesses seeking emergency assistance to people generally wondering what all the coronavirus orders mean and questions as seemingly as simple on how to get a new driver’s license. His office is also getting quite a few calls about the census as it recently put out a flier and some constituents interpreted that as meaning his Assembly office was a good point of contact for questions, which are many.
At this point in the calendar, committee meetings, deal-making and budget prep would typically occupy a legislator’s time but what is known now is that there are many unknowns. One known is the FASTER Bay Area transportation sales tax increase is put off and another is that grade separations along the Caltrain line would likely be postponed at a minimum.
Berman admits the state is typically more supportive of workers and the federal government of businesses, and that will likely be reflected in the aid packages from the state that focuses on unemployment and the federal aid package that will provide business assistance. However, he said this is a key point for the state’s businesses and he predicts there will be state assistance.
“We will look for every opportunity,” he said.
Brass tacks for now are wildfire prevention and protection, utility oversight, core services and other emerging pressing issues. While it may seem housing, arguably the top issue of our time, is taking a backseat, Berman said focus on it is still critical to prevent homelessness and protect the newly vulnerable.
“We still need to focus on housing production,” he said. “People need somewhere to live.”
Those are some big brass tacks.
“We have to scale things back,” he said. “Real basic needs are the issues to focus on for 2020.”
***
It is becoming increasingly clear this school year will be completed at home, but it is important to note that school is taking place — albeit in a completely different form. Administrators and teachers are working hard to fine-tune in-person curriculum onto remote platforms in ways never thought possible mere weeks before. There are daily lessons, opportunities for art, music and physical education and the all-so-important video chats with the entire classroom and individually with teachers. The effort has been inspirational.
For me, it has been nice to see the lessons and be my daughter’s partner on some assignments. On Thursday, we made hats out of household items as part of a science lesson. Mine was not great, but it wasn’t bad.
***
A note about coronavirus calls and emails: While some are seemingly random, they come from a place of confusion and concern. We have certainly received our share of concerned callers wanting to report on this or that for not complying with the shelter-in-place order. While some are cranky, others are genuine. I’m sure police and other officials are getting way more. I ask anyone considering calling us or the police to think before reaching out, “is this actually important?”
Some people are just seeking guidance. For me, it is important to remember that on the other line is someone who is likely afraid or frustrated. We’ve had some long hours lately, though not nearly as long as some public officials, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be compassionate. No one needs a scolding.
We are all in this together. Hope everyone remembers that.
***
It is with sadness that I report the death of Art Lempert, longtime husband of Daily Journal columnist and former San Mateo mayor Sue Lempert. I only met Art a few times, but he was funny and cordial each time. I wouldn’t be able to do Art’s memory justice, so please find his obituary on page 5 or online in our obituary section for a tremendous tribute. Please keep Sue and her family in your thoughts as they go through this great loss.
