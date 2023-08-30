A recent opinion piece in this space brought forth a variety of responses. The subject was the state’s controversial new guidelines for the teaching of mathematics in public schools.
The concern expressed here was that those guidelines, heavily focused on such peripheral matters as social justice, equity and perceived racism, are out of place in the context of math instruction, a no-frills, nuts-and-bolts subject that is time-tested, straight-forward and centered unambiguously on achieving correct answers as quickly and clearly as possible.
Further, the recommendations (which are, fortunately, not mandatory for local public school districts) appear to delay accelerated learning for advanced students able to handle a more challenging academic regimen.
One reader had a different perspective on these and related matters.
John Turner, a retired English instructor for 35 years in public high schools (including a San Mateo County entity designed for the education of jailed teens), emailed a thoughtful response. It deserves a polite airing.
A slightly (very slightly) edited version of his views follows:
“Sometime during my 35 years of teaching high school English, I have thankfully learned a few things. Whatever the subject, English, math, science, history, most students need to be given, initially at least, a credible answer to actually WHY he/she is being taught a particular subject.
“It’s woefully not enough to claim that you need it to graduate or get into college or even to just please the teacher. That is simply shallow thinking and reasoning. Students need to be better motivated and hopefully inspired to do their best work in whatever the subject.
“A student may not care about graduating because it’s too far in the future or they don’t care about going to college. It was easier for me to give an answer to that question while teaching English.
“Do you want to communicate effectively with others, either orally or in writing? Have you ever been misunderstood when you’ve written a note or letter to someone? Do you want others to completely understand what you are saying?
“Admittedly, math, science and history teachers have a more difficult challenge to answer WHY are we learning this stuff? Further, too many teachers are stuck teaching (subjects) only the way they were taught, often many years ago.
“Learning how to teach the real WHY they must learn the material is imperative and must be done in order to effectively teach every student, not just the ones who are focused beyond tomorrow or next week.
“EVERY student can learn and it is up to the teacher to motivate and inspire every student whatever the current standards.”
WENDY BROWN STILL COMPETING: You can make a very credible argument that the greatest female high school student-athlete from San Mateo County in the post-Title IX era is Wendy Brown.
As a senior at Woodside High School in 1984, she won the California Interscholastic Federation girls’ state track and field championship by herself. Solo. An “Army of One.”
The feat was unprecedented, a stunning achievement that made headlines throughout the U.S. track and field community. It’s worth pointing out, the CIF track and field meet is the largest and most prestigious in the entire nation.
Thirty-nine years ago, Brown (now Wendy Brown Bearden) won three events (all state records at the time) and nabbed a second in a fourth to grab the state crown for Woodside.
A former U.S. Olympian and all-American at USC, she is still competing. But it’s no longer on the athletic field. She’s dueling cancer. A friend, Mauri Galvez, has set up an online GoFundMe campaign to help finance her treatments.
MYCHAEL URBAN PASSES AWAY: Also on the subject of Woodside alums, the recent death of Mychael Urban was both sad and shocking. He passed away at age 55. A Bay Area writer and sports commentator, he was an accomplished multisport student-athlete at Woodside in the 1980s. He attended both Cañada College in Redwood City and the University of San Francisco.
