Two weeks ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prohibited public schools in his state from piloting Advanced Placement African American studies, a new College Board course. DeSantis ridiculed the course as a “woke” effort at “indoctrination” stemming from a “political agenda,” according to Politico. He claimed Black history didn’t need a standalone course because Florida mandates covering it in their existing U.S. history curriculum.
But as a current student in AP U.S. history, I’d like to set the record straight. The curriculum does not fully cover Black history. Last fall, we spent two, maybe three, days learning about reconstruction. When I asked my teacher why we took just a cursory glance at a critical moment in our nation’s history, she lamented that there was simply too much curriculum to cover in an AP course spanning almost a thousand years. Our textbook falls short in many ways, providing a largely white narrative but, when asked, our teachers said it was the best option available.
I don’t list out these grievances to challenge the merits of a U.S. history course — I think it is imperative for students to take the class. However, it is important to acknowledge that a traditional U.S. history class falls short in a panoply of ways, and students might want to supplement U.S. history with AP African American studies — a course that was never intended to be a standard history class, but instead was curated to study African culture, art, economics, enslavement (and history).
In recent years, officials in the San Mateo Union High School District have worked tirelessly to make structural changes to the culture they foster and the curriculum they endorse. This spring, the Board of Trustees approved a racial equity policy that represented a culmination of years of work: listening to diverse voices, increasing representation, and beginning to implement structural change throughout the district.
I was also in the first class of sophomores at Burlingame to take AP world history after the school transitioned away from AP European history. While my older brother learned about the triumphs of World War I, I investigated how colonial troops were mistreated by imperial powers and sent directly into conflict zones. Rather than spend weeks focused solely on the accomplishments of Greek and Italian scholars, our class examined how Middle-Eastern, African and Asian discoveries reached Europe during the crusades and along the Silk Road. Importantly, the class didn’t skirt over European history; instead, it clarified that European history was just one piece in a much more diverse puzzle. And students loved the class. Our debates often turned raucous as we weighed the consequences of the Mongol Empire; we competed in intense World War I simulations; we wrote impassioned essays about revolutionaries from Haiti, rebels from Ethiopia and freedom-fighters from India.
At the same time, it’s vital to participate in meaningful conversations with those who are uncomfortable with the contents of our history class. It would be hypocritical to advocate for a controversial curriculum that requires thoughtful debate, and then refuse to engage in such debate. First, we should all agree that teaching every part of our history — including the structural inequities that continue to divide us — does not mean ideological, politically-motivated claims have a place in high school curriculum. We should have substantive conversations about how to teach that history in a fair, equitable and diverse manner.
Contrary to DeSantis’ pugilistic rhetoric, that’s exactly what I think AP African American studies will do. On Wednesday, perhaps in response to DeSantis’ objections, the College Board announced a new curriculum for AP African American studies that removes some controversial, contemporary topics. While that might seem like a concession, it also proves a willingness to reflect on the material students are being taught. The College Board is trying to create an eye-opening but even-keeled curriculum. Some politically-salient topics might disappear in the process, but students will gain a wide-ranging course that exposes them to Black culture, resistance and progress.
I’ll celebrate that, and I think other students should as well. As Florida and other state governments tamp down on diverse curricula, we bear a responsibility to learn the vast history of our country and world. Making good on that responsibility starts with embracing AP African American studies, but it also requires a daily commitment to engage in every part of our history curriculum. That, at the very least, should not be political.
Elise Spenner is a junior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.