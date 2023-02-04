Student News logo
Elise Spenner

Two weeks ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prohibited public schools in his state from piloting Advanced Placement African American studies, a new College Board course. DeSantis ridiculed the course as a “woke” effort at “indoctrination” stemming from a “political agenda,” according to Politico. He claimed Black history didn’t need a standalone course because Florida mandates covering it in their existing U.S. history curriculum.

But as a current student in AP U.S. history, I’d like to set the record straight. The curriculum does not fully cover Black history. Last fall, we spent two, maybe three, days learning about reconstruction. When I asked my teacher why we took just a cursory glance at a critical moment in our nation’s history, she lamented that there was simply too much curriculum to cover in an AP course spanning almost a thousand years. Our textbook falls short in many ways, providing a largely white narrative but, when asked, our teachers said it was the best option available.

