When a newly elected city councilmember barreled into his office with an agenda of new ideas and campaign promises, now-retired Burlingame city manager Jim Nantell liked to reply with the same question: Do you have three votes?
At a city council of five (or seven in Redwood City), nothing gets done without a majority. And there you go.
Leadership isn’t about getting your way. It’s about finding a way. That means persuading other people to meet you halfway. Nowhere is that truer than in local government.
For a couple of weeks, I’ve been asking you to write to me about a local candidate you support — it has to be positive and it has to be no more than 20 words. I’ve gotten a great response. I’ll print the comments in another column, and you can still send in yours.
The comments have been upbeat and full of wonderful adjectives. But none of them has said the candidate is good at working with others, good at finding consensus or good at bringing about useful and effective compromises. In the end, that may be the only skill that matters if you’re looking for someone to solve the absurdly difficult problems facing our local governments.
It is fine to stand on principle. We can respect someone who chooses to stand alone, I suppose. Meanwhile, our national politics is descending further into divisiveness, riven by people who are convinced they are standing on principle.
Locally, the politics are less partisan, but there are too many who choose to see the issues through the same lens of us versus them, right versus wrong, a rosy past versus a dystopian future.
As those same newly elected councilmembers often found out, it’s more complicated than that. And lurking within Nantell’s question was another complication — the effort to get three votes must, by law, be done in public, at the council dais, in front of everyone.
IT AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER: The abrupt decision this week by Eugene Whitlock to drop out of the race for the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees carries with it some significant complications. Including, that he can still win the election.
First, it’s too late for his name to be removed from the ballot. For that to happen, Whitlock had to withdraw more than six weeks ago, said county Elections Chief Mark Church via email. The ballots already are at the printer.
“After that point, a statement by a candidate to us, the press, on social media or otherwise, of ‘withdrawing from the race’ is simply a personal declaration with no legal effect on the operation of the election. The candidate’s name will still appear on the ballot, and the individual will still officially be considered a candidate,” Church wrote.
That means the votes for Whitlock will be counted — and they’ll count. “If he receives the majority of votes cast he will be certified as the winner of the election,” Church said.
Whitlock can decline the office and the remaining trustees will have to figure out how to fill the vacancy, which, given the wholly political nature of some current trustees, could be quite a melee.
Publicly dropping out should drive down Whitlock’s vote totals, but given the expectations of high voter turnout, there’s a good chance that some uninformed votes might be cast on the lower-profile races, such as this one.
Of course, Whitlock could help by energetically endorsing the remaining candidate, career educator Lisa Petrides. In the statement announcing his withdrawal, Whitlock said, “I am confident that Lisa Petrides will represent Trustee Area 1 well and advance the issues of diversity, equity and social justice that are so important to our community.”
That’s nice, but it’s not the same as urging everyone to vote for her.
CITY OF SAINT MATTHEW: By all accounts, the race for two seats on the San Mateo City Council between incumbent Diane Papan, appointed incumbent Amourence Lee and longtime community activist Lisa Diaz Nash will be the most expensive in city history. Insiders say Lee and Nash will spend heavily. Papan appears to be lagging in fundraising, but the general wisdom is that her incumbency and prominent name ought to compensate. … Nash has the support of the folks behind Measure Y, which would keep in place the city’s 30-year-old height limit, even though Nash has opposed the measure.
And this is one result of district elections: In Redwood City, Giselle Hale spent more than $100,000 in the 2018 campaign and was the top vote-getter. Now, with three districts being hotly contested, the top spending among most candidates will be in the $20,000 range.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
