People are elected to city councils to make decisions for the whole of a community and to lead through creative and original ideas catered to their constituents. But some, it seems, would rather follow trends.
That has been the case in Peninsula cities in recent years. One council will create an ordinance and others will follow with something similar, sometimes even using the same language. Sometimes it is the circumstance of having so many individual cities and a county that has legislative purview over the unincorporated areas in most instances. While it is easier to do something countywide, there are very few instances when that can be done, for example the recent rent moratorium done because of the emergency created by the current pandemic.
To be clear, the following is not a judgment, but rather an observation.
Everyone knows about the plastic bag ban that recently returned after being abandoned briefly a few months back because of the pandemic. It is still not the most enforced of regulations so it basically comes down to the retailer. Some charge for bags they require you use, others don’t charge at all. We will get that ironed back out eventually. The bag ban started with the county, then individual cities enacted their own.
Another example is the smoking ban inside certain homes, then the banning of flavored tobacco and sales of any tobacco in pharmacies. It’s just a matter of time until tobacco and vaping sales are severely limited in the whole county. Most agree this is good.
Just before the pandemic, there were reach codes that cities passed furthering an environmental agenda to reduce greenhouse gases more than what the state required. Some cities wanted to ban gas in all new construction, and we are heading that way, with another round of reach codes coming around to cities like San Mateo, San Carlos and Half Moon Bay. That last city took it even a step further and said it would create a phasing out period for gas cooktops so years down the line a new stove has to be electric and not gas in every single home. That trend will certainly make its way around to other cities in a future round of reach codes. For now, most cities are keeping the ban for new construction and allowing some instances of gas cooktops and fireplaces, but not heaters, dryers or other appliances.
Also prepandemic was the move to ban plastic straws. Some cities began to adopt it, and others didn’t quite get to it. Some moves to ban plastic utensils have recently returned but most cities are pushing the beginning of that action out another year so restaurants already hit hard by the pandemic don’t have to deal with another regulation right away.
There was also the movement to move to a $15 an hour minimum wage sooner than the state. Now the latest trend is hazard pay for grocery workers, and possibly other retail workers, by up to $5 an hour. A few cities and the county are discussing it, but the county will likely take the lead.
South San Francisco also started talking about creating a universal basic income program for low-income residents. San Mateo also brought it up, but the support doesn’t seem to be there right now. The trend of UBI was popularized by Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and was recently enacted by Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs before he lost his re-election. UBI is rooted in utopian ideals and was recently brought up again in relation to the effect of artificial intelligence. The recent idea was that created a basic income for all residents would diminish the impact of AI on jobs and would create stability among the proletariat as employment disappeared. But the premise is that it is universal, meaning all receive it, not a certain subset. The current discussion is not pure UBI, but rather a form of redistribution or low-income assistance. Some say it’s redundant because of available federal programs. Others say it wouldn’t be necessary if cities provided what they considered to be surplus to nonprofits already providing that social service work. I would also argue that as long as there are severe pension obligations and other basic capital programs in need of funding, there is never truly local surplus money.
We have community needs, but it is not clear if a new experimental program is the way to address them. At our nonprofits, we already have experts in low-income assistance, perhaps they need further support. I’m sure they would agree.
Either way, it will be interesting to see if it trends. One thing is certain among our political leadership, they sure do like to follow others.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
