“Tomorrow there’ll be sunshine, and all this darkness past.” — Bruce Springsteen.
Well, it’s a nice thought, but when you consider the situation we’re facing these days, tomorrow may be a long way off.
Watching the news on TV is even more depressing than ever. It’s a constant review of all of the statistics of the coronavirus cases — including deaths — and we’re constantly reminded of how we should cover our faces, wash our hands and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Maybe it would be best to avoid the TV and radio news and only read the newspaper where I can select which newsworthy events I wish to read about and interesting columns. Maybe that would be one way to alleviate some of the dismay, depression, anxiety and anger that arise at such times.
Of course, there are many ways that people deal with our present dilemma. There are unhealthy methods like becoming physically violent, yelling, guzzling booze, using legal or illegal drugs, or maybe stuffing it inside and pretending it’s not there. Many stress reduction experts advise such practices as yoga, meditation, physical exercise, taking extra B vitamins and deep breathing. We can enjoy things that calm us, like listening to music that promotes peace and calm, reading good books, doing crossword puzzles, watching an old movie. Just looking out the window at our next-door neighbor’s beautifully blooming backyard is enough to raise my spirit and produce calmness. But there’s an important aspect to preventing anxiety and stress and that we don’t hear much about.
It helps to consider our attitude about a situation — the way we think about it and then react to it. Even when we consider all of the horrible and unfathomable tragedies of late, we can try to keep our cool so we can carry on our lives in a reasonably normal way. We need to remember that we can choose to get all unglued about something disturbing and decide how to react.
With something (like the news on TV or someone who disturbs us) we can let it overwhelm us or try to put the situation in perspective when we first feel the irritation begin or the frustration welling up. We can remember that it is not worth it to jeopardize our health by bringing on this adrenaline rush that can, among other things, contribute to lesions in our arteries, a high rise in blood pressure, possible damage to our digestive system and ruin our day.
It all boils down to learning to hang loose. Sorting out what is truly important from what is not is basic. Being able to keep from becoming seriously depressed in many situations (especially those we can’t do anything about) can eliminate much stress from our lives. I’m not suggesting that we give no thought to the serious situation that faces us now, but that we try to put it in perspective if at all possible. We can decide when our anxiety and anger is useless — such as having to wait in long lines, sheltering in place or when we see that face on TV that stirs up hostile feelings.
There are many ways we can direct our anger and anxiety in a productive way. Maybe we could join an organization that works for changes or helps out those in great need — like so many who lost their jobs because of the pandemic. We can contact our congressional representative, send a letter to the editor or even write a column for the newspaper about troubling issues. Hopefully, we can keep it from engulfing us. Many years ago, Eda LeShan wrote about anger in her book “When Your Child Drives You Crazy.” “We SHOULD be angry at human suffering, at social inequality, at poverty, at war, at bureaucracies that interfere with human needs and rights. Anger, turned toward a fight for liberty and justice is what democracy needs for survival.” As long as our anger is used in a way that helps relieve such problems.
Now that I’ve written about this in an attempt to help myself keep reasonably cool during these trying times of such unfathomable events, I hope you get something from it also. It’s just that I SO badly want the world to be a decent place for all of our children and their children. To look into the innocent eyes of those little ones can be heartbreaking when we consider the uncertainty that lies ahead. But I suppose that when it’s something I can do nothing about, I must try more often to heed my English son-in-law’s advice: “Don’t get your knickers in a twist.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
