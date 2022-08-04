One of the challenges of serving or running for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is that the great majority of county residents have no idea what the supervisors do, or the county for that matter.
This is about to change courtesy of the U.S. Supreme Court and the current board membership, which has been energized by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The board, following recommendations by supervisors Warren Slocum and Dave Pine, has taken several steps to assert its support for reproductive rights, including abortions. They have extended that support beyond the county’s boundaries through financial support for Planned Parenthood Monte Mar, the regional arm of the national organization. PPMM is taking steps to make sure the region is a haven for women forced to leave their home states to obtain abortions.
All this is a natural extension of the county’s responsibilities, which is the delivery point for many federal and state social programs, including health care. Health services make up about 30% of the county’s $3.4 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This includes the San Mateo Medical Center, one of the few publicly operated hospitals remaining in the state.
But it is hard not to notice that this aggressive posture on women’s rights has been framed by two men. Or that, depending on the outcome of the November election, the five-member board could be without a woman member for the first time in 50 years.
The gender diversity of the board could be a consequential matter in the two board seats on the ballot in November.
District 2, being vacated due to term limits by the board’s sole woman, Carole Groom, pits Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone against Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District board trustee. District 3, being vacated due to term limits by Don Horsley, pits Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller against San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan.
It is in the District 3 race where the question has been raised — in subtext, if not overtly — whether it is critical to have women on the board when facing policies regarding women’s reproductive rights.
A new campaign poll released by Parmer-Lohan shows that 58.6% of general election voters are “extremely concerned about protecting the right to an abortion,” according to a memo by pollster Bryan Godbe. Another 24.2% said they were very or somewhat concerned.
And this is the issue: Will women be better at protecting reproductive rights because they have a stake in the issue — a visceral understanding and commitment that cannot be replicated by men? Will voters, particularly women voters, respond to this historic moment by electing women to the board?
Historically, women do not vote as a bloc, neither is there universal embrace by women of a women’s agenda of issues.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade may be the issue that defies those past trends, just as it has propelled the Board of Supervisors into matters that extend well beyond its customary agenda.
And for the sake of the permanent record, it should be noted that Parmer-Lohan has gotten the sole endorsement of Planned Parenthood Advocates Monte Mar, the advocacy and political arm of the nonprofit PPMM.
In the same polling memo, Parmer-Lohan has a lead over Mueller of 40.8% to 22.9%. But the Godbe memo notes that these numbers are reached “after information about both candidates” and, once again, I am forced to plunge into skeptical seas about a campaign poll. We simply do not know what is meant by “information about both candidates” and how that information might have helped tilt the outcome. Mueller won the June primary by 1,100 votes, so it would be an astonishing turnabout for Parmer-Lohan to have vaulted ahead by nearly 2-1, particularly absent any high-profile campaigning by either candidate.
Still, I was equally skeptical of polling from sheriff’s candidate Christina Corpus, and I had to eat those words. All of which brings to mind a quote from pitcher Joaquin Andujar: “I only have one word to say — youneverknow.”
As for the aforementioned Corpus, she is one of a string of endorsements announced by Mueller, the most prominent of which is Gov. Gavin Newsom. In his endorsement statement, Newsom said, “I look forward to continuing to work with him as we fight the impacts of climate change.”
Climate change was the third issue in the Parmer-Lohan polling announcement — 36.7% said they were extremely concerned about the impacts of climate change, 30.2% were very concerned and 19.6% were somewhat concerned.
Incidentally, 15.7% said they were not all that concerned about abortion rights and 12.7% said the same about climate change. These are “What, Me Worry?” voters.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
