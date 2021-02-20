It feels like my high school experience ended on an innocuous day in mid-March of my junior year, with my last class of the day (journalism), where the tone was uncharacteristically somber. Our small group of editors gathered around our cluttered desk in a set of mismatched office chairs rescued from dumpsters with the stuffing all poking out, and discussed how to break the news everyone already seemed to know: We wouldn’t be back at school for a while, for some of us, maybe forever. Our publications office, where I and generations of other students have spent so many late nights hunched over PhotoShop and InDesign, arranging and rearranging thousands of fine-print words to make a newspaper, has sat empty for almost a year.
There’s a lot I miss about the way the class existed before the pandemic: passing out newspapers in person, spending the rest of the distribution day stepping over discarded papers on the floor or seeing them scattered in the bathrooms, the race to put songs in our automated music queue during work-nights so you wouldn’t get stuck listening to someone else’s music for hours, discussing which gossip is important enough to be put in ink, which staffer will write what piece, take which photo, make what art. Our classroom walls so covered in photos, inside jokes long lost to us, posters and scribbled-down quotes that someone had one day run out of room and began to layer new memories on top of the old and now you could peel back layers of history like an archeological dig site. Time lost in late nights where you skip homework to stay at school long past dark, time lost to a pandemic that cut two years short.
This was our little community in some sense, much like the camaraderie a student can form with any of their classmates. You’re bound by proximity and routine, not much else, and when you remove physical closeness from that routine there is something irreplaceable missing from school, from relationships. There is a very simple tenderness in the act of being around other people.
So many clubs and publications went quiet this year, and for good reason. It feels impossible to write student interest pieces or cover school news when you’re not around other students, not physically at school. Sourcing is a lot of email dodging, article ideas come from everywhere and nowhere. It would be a lot easier to give up on trying to preserve some ruse of normalcy, accept that circumstances are out of your control, are unprecedented.
This year, this job, did not look like what I imagined they would as a young high school student excitedly anticipating the experiences I thought I’d be having. Maybe the idea of a high school experience is a thing of the past now. Maybe I wouldn’t have had it anyway. I think we all find new things to look forward to: a vaccination, college and living somewhere new. I don’t believe I’m going back to school this year and yet this fact has not left a gaping hole in my heart. Sometimes we only hope for things because they seem like the logical next step; because they mean the end of one thing and the start of something new.
We are making a newspaper this year, less frequently, maybe less perfectly, but we are doing it. A lot of the reason is because we love to do it, and some of it is just routine, maybe responsibility to a legacy. The thing about legacies is you know you could always be doing something better than you are, but at the same time you can’t tell any story that hasn’t already been told, maybe hundreds of times over. Responsibility in crisis leaves little room for innovation, and new ideas fall through the cracks as you focus fully on just getting through something.
Still, my class has been getting together for long nights on Zoom, glued to our computer screens in houses miles away from each other to put together a paper. Every month or so students and teachers get to check their mailbox and find a newspaper inside of it. And maybe their reaction is the same as mine watching leadership students try to organize spirit days, or watching teachers administer tests online: disinterest, derision. Maybe it is a reminder that they belong to some kind of community. I hope I will be able to look back on this year and see the newspapers as something salvaged from the wreckage that my high school career crashed and burned into, our miraculous and very human ability to build something new when the old no longer works.
Josette Thornhill is a senior at Aragon High School in San Mateo. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
