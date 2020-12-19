Earlier this year, I wrote a Student News column outlining all the reasons why 2020 was a disaster of a year and why we must get our act together if we want 2021 to be any different. And while it is necessary for us to understand all of the lows, now, as the year is rounding off (13 days and counting), it is equally important to pay attention to the highs. Because, as the ubiquitous quote says, there is always light in the darkness.
The election of 2020 greatly defined the final quarter of this year and, though it had its own struggles, it must be noted that far more people were interested in the political situation of the country than expected. Americans generally don’t have the best track record when it comes to voting. In 2016, we ended up far trailing behind our fellow nations in 30th place out of the 35 countries for which voter data is available. This election, however, was an anomaly. The Washington Post reports that more people have voted this year than in any other election in the past 120 years. Voter turnout was massive this year. Over 100 million citizens voted in early polls alone and, in total, two thirds of eligible Americans got out there to get their voices heard. We defied all expectations — voter suppression, civil strife and a literal pandemic — to get out there and get our voices heard. For that we must be applauded.
The conspicuous crises of 2020 overshadowed the underlying and rapidly accelerating climate change crisis. However, thanks to the mandatory stay-at-home orders encompassing the world, the climate was actually helped with momentous drops in carbon emissions. There was about a 7% decline, researchers found, which translates to about 2.4 billion tons of carbon emissions. That, to say the least, is a lot. Individual countries also saw major drops compared to years previous, with the United Kingdom’s emissions going down by 13% and France’s reducing by 15%. Though this in no way means we can suddenly forget about climate change, we can and should celebrate this change as the first step to a long road of recovery.
Most recently, we finally got a coronavirus vaccine developed in record time. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for emergency distribution by the Food and Drug Administration Dec. 10, and distribution began this week. It has an impressive 95% efficacy rate, and the side effects have been mostly minor and safe. This is a major milestone considering the fact that vaccines generally take years to develop. Indeed, the fastest created vaccine was the mumps vaccine, and that took about four years to make. Pfizer’s was created under the pressure of a global pandemic, and so was churned out in under a year. This means that there is finally an end in sight for this disaster. The New York Times reports that if enough people are vaccinated — about 70% of our population — life can return to normal as early as late spring or early summer of next year.
I won’t say that this year was OK, or that the good outweighed the bad, because that isn’t true. However, I will say that 2020 allowed us to slow down and take into account what really mattered in our lives. This year was historical, no other way to put it, and it would do well for us to reflect, and then move on to 2021 with a fresh start.
Samidha Mishra is a junior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
