One of the great benefits of walking, beyond the exercise, is being able to stop and investigate the many little things you usually miss as you drive by. Although drivers may catch a detail or two while stuck in traffic, they miss so much of what makes a city like Redwood City special.
Back in early 2014, Redwood City’s Civic Cultural Commission, along with ARTS RWC and the city’s Parks and Arts Foundation, started its Utility Box Mural program by hiring three artists to paint three of the drab metal utility boxes found near street corners throughout Redwood City. Since then, nearly every utility box in the city has been painted, it seems, some with fairly classical themes but most with whimsical designs.
Within the last year or so the four utility boxes on the highly visible corner of Jefferson Avenue and Middlefield Road — in the main library parking lot — were painted by San Francisco artist Matt Evans. I spent time examining them this week, and they now rank as my favorites among the countless painted boxes I’ve encountered throughout the city. As was appropriate given their location, Evans’s theme for these boxes was “kids and books.”
One of the boxes is painted to look at least partly like a book (“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” — a personal favorite) but also has a delightful image on its face of a young child peering through the Nautilus’ periscope. Next to it is a larger box painted to look as if it has a large book lying on its top (“Tales of Adventure”), with the rest of the box displaying three images of children deeply immersed in imaginative play apparently driven by the book’s adventure stories.
The remaining two boxes in the set are painted so as to look like large, cuddly monsters. The larger of the two sports a purple monster reading a book to four kids seated in its lap. The smaller has become a blue monster reading to a cat and a dog, again seated in the monster’s lap.
Altogether, these four utility boxes present a whimsical look into the joys of reading. They are beautifully done, and look great from any angle. Be sure to notice them when you next drive by, and, if you can, pull into the library parking lot, park, and get out and examine them properly. Perhaps they’ll inspire you to bring a young child in your life to the library once it is back open to the public.
This same artist, as it turns out, is also responsible for Redwood City’s latest wall mural. Given the bright colors that the artist used, you’ve undoubtedly noticed it if you’ve driven down Marshall Street in the last couple of weeks. Evans painted his delightful scene on the rear of the building at the corner of Marshall and Winslow streets, but given how that building is situated the mural is clearly visible as you approach Winslow Street from the west.
Although you can get an idea of what the mural is about as you drive by, you truly have to stand on the sidewalk and examine it in detail to appreciate what the artist has done. This mural, which depicts a number of fanciful animals in an amusing jungle scene, is cleverly designed to take advantage of the electrical meter boxes, vent pipes and even a sewer cleanout by turning those elements into individual animals with an added dimension. One vent pipe is a giraffe’s neck, poking out from a tall tree. Just below, in another tree, is a tiger whose head is fashioned from a small electrical box. That tiger is licking his chops, closely watching three birds, each of whom is fashioned from another small electrical box. The bird closest to the tiger is clearly worried; he sees the tiger. His two companions, though, do not. One looks rather indifferent, while the other is half asleep. Nearby, waterfalls spill from the building’s windows.
Art should evoke a feeling, and these latest additions to Redwood City’s public art collection certainly do: they bring me joy, and they make me thankful for the city and those who helped bring them into being. On my outing I spent as much time examining both the mural and the utility boxes as I would a painting in a museum. I consider it time very well spent.
With COVID restrictions lessening, we are starting to be able to visit museums again. But don’t overlook the large collection of public art that Redwood City (and other Peninsula cities, of course) has amassed: it is free to see, and is safely outdoors. Unsure where to start? Download the Explore Redwood City app to your smartphone from either Apple’s App Store or Google Play, and then start walking!
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
