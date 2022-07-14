Philosopher/pitcher Satchel Paige famously said, “Don’t look back. Something might be gaining on you.” On the other hand, philosopher George Santayana said, just as famously, “Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Anyway, with the final, final, really no kidding final June 7 primary results released a week ago, we will take one more gander in the rearview mirror.
MULLIN V. CANEPA: In the race for the 15th Congressional District seat, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin got 41% of the vote to 24% for San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa. Bulletin: That is a substantial margin to overcome in the general election. … Not to read too much into this, but in the San Francisco portion of the 15th CD (which is less than 15% of the district), Canepa was right on Mullin’s heels — 31.2% to 35.8%.
PAPAN V. HALE: Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale squeaked into the 21st Assembly District general, passing Republican Mark Gilham by 322 votes. San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan finished ahead of Hale by a 2-1 margin. Even if Hale gets all the votes that went to the primary candidates not named Gilham, she still would not catch Papan. Since Hale has spent two years positioning herself as a hardline progressive, it is hard to imagine she will pick up many Republican votes. The answer is to hope for a substantially larger, more progressive turnout in November. But the piece of the pie will need to be much bigger than the piece of cake I ate last week. … Online news outfit Redwood City Pulse reported this week that Papan won nearly 70% of the precincts in Hale’s hometown. … Meanwhile, in a post-election news release, Papan labeled herself a “daughter of the district” who will “use my position as the undisputed front-runner to make this campaign about the truth.” Yes, well. Papan’s focus on “the truth” should include discarding the silly assertion linking Hale to Donald Trump. … The general election has become an all-or-nothing prospect for Hale. Making it to November means she will not be running for reelection to the Redwood City Council. Same with Papan and the San Mateo City Council.
SUPES RACES: At one point, it looked like San Mateo-Foster City School District Trustee Noelia Corzo might finish ahead of Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone in the race for the District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. In the end, she finished 1,100 votes behind. … There is a new reality in district elections. Belmont, where Stone has been elected to the council three times, has about 16,500 registered voters. The school district, where Corzo twice has won a seat, still holds elections at large. This means she has campaigned twice to voters in San Mateo and Foster City (though once uncontested), where there is a combined registration of more than 76,000, better than 4-1 over Belmont. … Coincidentally, in District 3, Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller heads into November with the same margin — 1,110 votes — over San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan undoubtedly will spend the summer wooing multidistrict commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly and labor leader Steven Booker and the 13,600 votes they collected — a total of 33.8% of the primary vote.
ESHOO V. KUMAR: U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo remains the senior elected official on the Peninsula, and, while she could face her toughest reelection challenge in 30 years, the results of the June primary indicate she is in minimal danger of losing her seat. Eshoo, whose district now includes the San Mateo County coast, was the top vote-getter, just shy of 48% But her primary total was the lowest since she won the seat in 1992. She had seven primary opponents, including three Democrats, who chopped up the votes. Her November challenger is two-term Saratoga Councilmember Rishi Kumar, who ran against Eshoo in 2020 and calls himself the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of Silicon Valley. Eshoo won 63% to 39% in 2020. … The lineup of primary challengers suggests there is a rising tide of change in this largely Silicon Valley district that includes increasingly diverse demographics.
FINALLY: It is possible to lose a campaign and come out a winner, and there are two examples from the June primary. Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach finished fourth in the race for the 15th Congressional District, but she ran an effective and credible campaign and there are expectations she will run for county supervisor in 2024. … South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman finished fourth in the 21st Assembly race, but he mobilized an energetic base of supporters and conducted himself with a sophistication that belies his youth. Expect to see more of him.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.