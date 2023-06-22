Now comes the news that Lexi Reese, former executive at Google and Facebook is getting ready to run for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024, when incumbent Dianne Feinstein retires. Politico quoted Reese saying: “I want to put that expertise to work on behalf of working Californians to make lives easier for everyone in our state.”
History is not on her side. The freeways of California are strewn with the debris from the campaigns of business executives who believed their expertise will make them a cinch to dominate the political landscape.
Being smart at one thing is no guarantee you are smart at something else.
Running a business is nothing like serving as a legislator, or running for the job. An executive expects to lead a meeting, make a decision and have that decision carried out. Legislating and politicking are the arts of persuasion. It is hard to imagine a time when a business executive announces a decision only to have an opponent rise and declare that the proposal is dead on arrival.
Politics is a skill and the people in the top offices are so good at it that it can look easy.
By the way, a promise of “making lives easier” is an odd assertion, bordering on incomprehensible. How many people, when asked their priorities, say they want an easier life?
GOING ALL OUT: Making the rounds on Twitter is a video of Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, racing to the left field foul line at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., to snare a fly ball in the annual congressional softball game between Democrats and Republicans. His colleagues were so impressed, they named him team MVP, even though they lost, and even though he pulled a groin muscle and had to leave the game soon after the catch.
It is probably the only time you will see Mullin veering sharply to his right.
YOU KNOW, LIKE BREAD: At an event the other day, a young high school student introduced himself as a “rising junior.” I gather that means he is going into his junior year. Or else he is just glad no longer to be a slumping sophomore. Or, instead of Gen Z or Gen X or Millennials, maybe these high school kids are Generation Yeast.
PAPAN GETS IN: Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan formally kicked off her campaign for the District 1 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors with an event attended by about 50 supporters at the Hillsborough home of Janice and John Gumas.
A lifelong resident of San Mateo County, Papan called herself a “daughter of the district,” echoing a phrase used by her sister, Diane Papan, as she launched her successful campaign for the state Assembly last year.
Assemblymember Papan was among a strong array of officeholders who came out for Gina Papan, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who described herself as a “Papan fanatic”; San Mateo Councilmembers Lisa Diaz Nash and Rich Hedges; Hillsborough Councilmember Marie Chuang; and three of the current members of the Burlingame City Council — Donna Colson, Ricardo Ortiz and Peter Stevenson.
Papan’s opponent, thus far, in the supervisor race is Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, who has been endorsed by only one of her current colleagues, Michael Brownrigg. Housing advocate Irving Torres has indicated he will be announcing for this seat shortly.
Now in her fourth term on the Millbrae council, Papan said “getting results is what it’s all about,” and that she would focus on public safety, the environment, homelessness and economic vitality. “This district is my home and it deserves someone who not only listens but is willing to act.”
The presence of Kounalakis and Gumas, a prominent marketing and advertising executive who also serves on the board of the San Francisco Giants Foundation, points up Papan’s ties to the Greek community, which is not to be discounted as a political asset.
THIS IS JUST SAD: An annual report by a coastal watchdog says five of the 10 dirtiest beaches in California are in San Mateo County. The third worst in the state is Linda Mar in Pacifica, which surfers long have called Pedro Point.
This is particularly troubling because the long, rolling break at Pedro is a good place for beginners to learn how to surf, which is why it is a thriving location for surfing schools. Creek runoff is the culprit.
The other four are Capistrano Road at Pillar Point Harbor and the Foster City Three — Marlin Park, Erckenbrack Park and Gull Park.
MEA CULPA: Last week’s item about the imminent departure of Sister Christina Heltsley from North Fair Oaks to Wisconsin misstated her new title. She will be prioress general.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
