I have a confession to make: The Bay Area pretty consistently seems to experience its worst weather when I’m out of town. Not that the weather always turns bad every time I leave, and not that we don’t have some bad weather when I’m at home, but, for some reason, the universe seems to save the really bad stuff for when I’m gone.
Here are some recent examples. My wife and I went to Portland for a week in mid-January to celebrate a belated Christmas with our kids and theirs. Over that week, my backyard weather station recorded more than 4 inches of rain. Then, when we drove to Arizona for a get-together with my wife’s siblings in February; that week, Redwood City received nearly 3 inches of rain along with some fairly impressive winds. Finally, we left town just this last Saturday for a long-planned trip to, among other things, visit our newest grandchild. This time, rain was not the main problem — just over 2 1/2 inches — but oh, those winds! They truly were intense, particularly in the more vulnerable parts of the county. Fortunately, our home is located at the base of the western hills and is somewhat sheltered. With measured wind gusts in our yard peaking at around 30 mph, our house survived unscathed. Like so many in the area, we lost power for about 40 hours beginning Tuesday afternoon — regaining it just in time for our return.
Although I feel a tad guilty for possibly causing some of our terrible weather, I admit to some relief that I didn’t have to experience it in person. I did do my share of worrying from afar and, given the numerous photographs of downed trees I saw, those fears were not unfounded. Frankly, I’m amazed — and relieved — that, given the number, and size, of the trees that did come down, the damage wasn’t much worse. Many of the fallen trees seemed to avoid homes and buildings, however, I saw that at least one landed on a parked car.
I may have worried but, as long as our home had power, devices such as our doorbell camera and weather station kept me apprised of much of what was going on. Just the simple fact that the house still had electrical power — which I could confirm by connecting to any of a number of internet-enabled devices — told me that the trees that most threaten our house still stood. Those three large oaks are rooted on the property line between the next-door property and ours, and, depending upon how they fell, could damage one or both of our houses. Because the power lines that run to our house thread through one of those trees, I know that if the power is on, those trees are likely still standing.
Understandably, both we and our neighbors have a strong incentive to keep those trees happy and healthy. Thus, we have them inspected and trimmed by an arborist yearly. Also, three sides of my house are surrounded by French drains that, via a sump pump, channel much of the soil’s moisture to a depth of 4 feet or so into the street. One of those drains runs relatively near those three oaks, helping to keep the soil around their roots from being overly saturated except during the heaviest of rains and, thereby, helping keep those trees firmly anchored in place.
The power eventually did go out, which had me wondering about those trees. But a quick check of PG&E’s outage map let me know that our house was by no means alone, and that likely the outage was due to a problem elsewhere. And once the winds finally died down, my supposition was confirmed by a text from our neighbor, who reassured us that although the area was without power, our house was otherwise fine.
That calming text reinforced the value of maintaining good relations with one’s neighbors. For all of the technology that we have in our homes these days, a simple “everything’s fine” from a friend or neighbor just can’t be beat. These days we classify “friends” as people whom we’ve never met but who we’ve exchanged words with only through a social media app, however, those “friends” can’t hold a candle to true flesh-and-blood friends.
I don’t really have the power to control the weather — at least, I don’t think I do! — but if it helps, feel free to blame me for our recent spate of bad luck. If you do, know that I’ll be in town for a while. So that so-called “atmospheric river” that appears poised to begin on Sunday in Redwood City? It likely won’t be much of a threat. But if it is, you can’t blame it on me.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
