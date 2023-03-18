Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

I have a confession to make: The Bay Area pretty consistently seems to experience its worst weather when I’m out of town. Not that the weather always turns bad every time I leave, and not that we don’t have some bad weather when I’m at home, but, for some reason, the universe seems to save the really bad stuff for when I’m gone.

Here are some recent examples. My wife and I went to Portland for a week in mid-January to celebrate a belated Christmas with our kids and theirs. Over that week, my backyard weather station recorded more than 4 inches of rain. Then, when we drove to Arizona for a get-together with my wife’s siblings in February; that week, Redwood City received nearly 3 inches of rain along with some fairly impressive winds. Finally, we left town just this last Saturday for a long-planned trip to, among other things, visit our newest grandchild. This time, rain was not the main problem — just over 2 1/2 inches — but oh, those winds! They truly were intense, particularly in the more vulnerable parts of the county. Fortunately, our home is located at the base of the western hills and is somewhat sheltered. With measured wind gusts in our yard peaking at around 30 mph, our house survived unscathed. Like so many in the area, we lost power for about 40 hours beginning Tuesday afternoon — regaining it just in time for our return.

