I’ve always enjoyed puzzles. I have many happy memories of working jigsaw puzzles beside my mother, and of working my way through puzzle books, with their word search puzzles, logic puzzles, and the like. And then there are crossword puzzles, which helped carry me through the last couple of years. Although I’ve been doing crosswords for a very long time, I started doing the daily New York Times Crossword in earnest shortly after our COVID-19 lockdowns were instituted, and continue doing so to this day.
My brain seems wired for puzzles, which probably explains why I find the whole redistricting process to be fascinating. Dividing a region into districts with roughly equal populations that largely share certain characteristics can be quite a puzzle — and a difficult one at that.
Currently, both San Mateo County and Redwood City, along with countless communities up and down the state, are going through the process of redrawing district boundaries. These districts, which aim to promote fairness among our leadership by having each member of the appropriate governing body live in a separate district, need to be redetermined every 10 years, to take into account population shifts as noted by the U.S. census.
Not so long ago — in March 2019 — Redwood City’s seven-member city council made the switch to a district-based system. At that time, a committee went through the somewhat complex process of dividing the city into seven districts, a process completed just in time for the November 2020 elections. Because the 2020 census had not been completed when the maps were being drawn, they were constructed using information from the 2010 census, along with more up-to-date estimates also provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. Now that we have the 2020 census results, though, those maps are being redrawn to reflect the city’s current demographics.
The 2010 census pegged Redwood City’s population at 76,815 residents. By 2019, the Census Bureau estimated that the number of city residents had increased to 82,454. And now, given the results of the 2020 census, Redwood City’s population apparently has ballooned to 84,423.
Although some Redwood City residents want to see the city’s population growth slow, if not stop altogether, as someone who keeps a close eye on both city politics and its constant stream of development projects, I can categorically state that not only will it not slow, it will likely accelerate. At a minimum, thanks to our state government, Redwood City is going to be on the hook to ensure the creation of roughly 4,600 new housing units (which can be apartments, condos or single-family homes) between the years 2023 and 2031. Those 4,600 new units, though, are just the required baseline: given our booming real estate market, the number of new “market rate” (that is, unsubsidized) homes will undoubtedly exceed the number required for that category. And note that, for a couple of technical reasons, city staff is recommending that the city plan for closer to 6,900 new homes.
Even if we just start with the 4,600 housing units that will need to be built, we need to add in the housing units that have come online since the 2020 census data was collected, such as the 350-unit Highwater apartments building that recently opened at 1409 El Camino Real. Next, we need to add in the projects currently underway that will wrap up prior to 2023. Finally, we need to remember that each housing unit, depending on its size, type and location, on average represents more than one new resident. Thus, very roughly we are probably talking about at least 10,000 new Redwood City residents by the time the next census is taken and the next district maps are drawn up.
Redwood City simply doesn’t have enough room for 4,600 new single-family homes, so large multifamily housing developments like Highwater will be called for. As in the past, these will likely be predominantly located along busy traffic corridors such as El Camino Real, not to mention Woodside Road, Veterans Boulevard and Bay Road. From preliminary maps that have been presented so far, these new developments would significantly increase the population in three or four of the city’s seven voting districts, while leaving the rest essentially stagnant. Since district populations need to remain relatively equal, that implies significant changes to district boundaries.
Creating the puzzle pieces that are the city’s first district maps was a challenge back in 2019. Since then, Redwood City’s population has changed significantly, requiring the redistricting committee to create a mostly different set of puzzle pieces that are the new district maps. While those maps will remain as is for the next 10 years, after the 2030 census is taken and the results are published, expect to once again hear the call for puzzlers who can start fresh and create an all new set of pieces.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
