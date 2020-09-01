“The law of impermanence is reflected everywhere: in the life cycle of a star or a planet, a physical body, a tree, a flower, in the rise and fall of nations, political systems and civilizations.” — Eckhart Tolle. This particularly holds true for the inevitable impermanence of political parties that determine the fate of world nations.
Take, for example, the fact that our country alone has witnessed more than 30 parties rise and fall over the last two and a half centuries. The determining factors have revealed themselves in many forms — ranging from swiftly changing demographics to corruption, moral persuasion and, sometimes, a country’s collective desire for new representation. I would argue that the linchpin at the core of a nation’s political party system is a citizen’s desire to hold their government accountable.
We have seen the oppressive manifestations of political systems in which only one dominant political party exists. Communist nations such as China, North Korea and Cuba have each employed single-party systems in which other parties are outlawed. It comes as no coincidence that the people of these nations have experienced an unfathomable amount of human rights violations and repressive policies — policies that do not allow for the basic freedoms that you and I possess each day. One major factor is that there is no party to challenge or compete with the policies of the single and dominant party. Needless to say, the political systems adopted in these countries do not reflect the policies of our nation. Here is why I mention it.
The California Legislature was governed by a Democratic supermajority for years, leaving the Republican Party in a virtually irrelevant state. In essence, the Democrat Party’s dominance in California allowed our state’s public policies to be governed by one party without any checks on its power. This, of course, was a recipe for disaster. We witnessed it culminate in the form of higher taxes, spikes in property crimes and, most importantly, widespread corruption. Recently, four elected members — or 15 percent of the Democratic State Senate — were arrested or charged with criminal activity.
Perhaps that is one of the reasons the citizens of our great state decided to place a check on the Democrat-controlled legislature and dismantled its supermajority in November 2014. Today, however, Republicans control less than one-third of the seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Regardless of your political ideology or affiliation, we can all agree that government functions best when it does not have unfettered discretion and unchecked power. I am hopeful that this year’s election cycle will once again place a check on unfettered power.
As many of my readers know, I as a Republican believe in the power of individuals and communities to do good for their own than I do in our dysfunctional federal government based in Washington, D.C. Our elected federal officials in both parties seldom come together to act in the best interests of our local communities in California. I believe that success does not lie in entitlement, guarantees or gifts, but in hard work, ambition and sacrifice. These are the values that embody the beating heart of our great country — providing each of us with an opportunity to achieve resolution in our human struggle.
Nevertheless, there will likely come a day when the parties you and I know no longer exist. Perhaps they will come in the form of different names just as the spirit of the Federalist and Anti-Federalist parties continues to flow in part through our Democratic and Republican parties. In any case, the most important factor ought to be holding our government accountable for our collective best interest.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011-2013. Jonathan is an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
