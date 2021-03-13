After years serving as housing for a number of Redwood City’s low-income residents, a long-rumored proposal to return the downtown Sequoia Hotel to its “original boutique hotel use” has finally surfaced.
The Sequoia Hotel occupies one of Redwood City’s prime downtown corners – Main Street and Broadway – and is one of the city’s oldest surviving buildings, having been constructed in 1912. The proposal preserves the exterior of the existing building but significantly raises the roof, increasing capacity. It also upgrades the rooms and adds amenities, enabling the hotel to fully address the needs of the modern traveler.
Before the Sequoia Hotel was built, downtown Redwood City contained a number of hotels, most within a block or so of the Main Street and Broadway intersection. By the time the Sequoia Hotel was under construction, most were gone, leaving the city without a first-class hotel. The Sequoia was designed to fill that void. It cost more than $100,000 to create this “elegantly and expensively decorated and furnished” hotel. The three-story building’s upper floors contained the hotel’s 60 guest rooms, with “a bath with hot and cold water” for every two rooms. On the ground floor was the hotel’s lobby, which led to a dining room and public restaurant. The hotel also sported three parlors for business and social meetings, plus public restrooms.
Redwood City has a wide range of lodging options, from the Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel, in Redwood Shores, to the 18-room Garden Motel on Broadway at Beech Street. However, only one hotel is actually located in downtown proper: the Euro Hotel, a small two-story hotel on Main Street. Although the Euro Hotel garners reasonable reviews, the rooms tend to be small and many don’t have private bathrooms. Thus, most business travelers surely opt for one of Redwood City’s other hotels. Those hotels’ location, however, can be an issue given that some means of transport is required to get to downtown Redwood City, where an increasing number of companies have offices. Contrast that with a short, pleasant walk from a downtown hotel, and the impetus to revamp the Sequoia Hotel becomes clear.
Current standards being what they are, modifying the Sequoia Hotel to meet the needs of the modern traveler won’t be easy. Guest rooms need to be enlarged, and each will need a dedicated bathroom. Doing so cuts the number of guest rooms nearly in half, to 36. With so few guest rooms, it would be difficult to turn a profit. Thus, the proposed additional floors, three of which would contain an additional 47 guest rooms, for a total of 83. Also in the design are a rooftop bar and terrace, ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces, basement-level meeting rooms (one of which would double as a wine room and private dining room), and a fitness center.
This “new” Sequoia Hotel would be seven stories, or about 80 feet, tall. While the upper floors would somewhat echo the design of the historic lower portion of the building, the supplied renderings show a more modern take on the existing design. Thanks to setbacks these upper stories will be somewhat less visible to passersby, but from a distance the new hotel clearly will dominate this part of Redwood City’s skyline.
While the Sequoia Hotel is ideally positioned for business travelers coming to Redwood City, it may not be the only candidate for their business. For some time now, the owners of the aforementioned Garden Motel have been working to replace their small single-story motel with a modern hotel. The most recent proposal, approved by Redwood City’s Planning Commission just over two years ago, was for a five-story, 112-room hotel. Since that approval, however, there has been no visible activity on the project, so it isn’t clear whether that particular hotel project, located just four blocks from the Sequoia Hotel, will actually go forward.
Just last year a similar project was proposed and approved for the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Brewster Street. This four-story, 91-room hotel aims to replace a Shell gas station that operates on the site today. Although this hotel would be far from the intersection of Main Street Broadway, it would sit directly across Brewster Street from County Center, where San Mateo County’s various legal and administrative offices are located, and would only be about six blocks from the “Box” buildings, making it well positioned for many of the city’s business travelers.
Especially if the Sequoia Hotel project is approved, expect even more transformation of Redwood City’s downtown over the next couple of years. New hotels located within easy walking distance of Redwood City’s downtown office buildings make those offices just a bit more desirable, and will help spur additional demand for downtown office space. Now if we could just find a way to stimulate downtown retail.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities.
