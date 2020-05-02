As one who has long advocated for the closure of select downtown Redwood City streets (Theatre Way, when it was still open to traffic, and part of Broadway where it makes its way through the heart of downtown), naturally I was very interested in Redwood City’s recently adopted “Slow Streets” program. This program takes cues from the city of Oakland, which launched its own set of street closures some three weeks ago.
Oakland’s ambitious Slow Streets project was designed to close 74 miles of streets to through traffic, and has been implemented piecemeal over a couple of weeks. The intent is to give residents, who would otherwise be largely confined to city sidewalks, more space in which to walk and run. Note that the affected streets aren’t actually closed, each remains fully open to residents who live along the “closed” portion of the street, as well as to delivery and emergency vehicles. Of course, drivers need to proceed carefully, and remain mindful of those with whom they are sharing the street.
When I first read of Oakland’s plans, I gave thought to whether Redwood City should do something similar, but couldn’t decide whether it would provide enough benefit. I’m fit, and usually walk alone, so when I encounter someone coming the other direction on a sidewalk I can usually just step out into the parking strip or, if necessary, the bike lane until we’ve passed one another. However, I see many people enjoying our sidewalks who don’t have that luxury. People with strollers, for instance, or the infirm, can’t easily step over the planting strip between the sidewalk and the road. If only our sidewalks were wider (the one in front of my house is 5 feet wide) this wouldn’t be such an issue, but we’re stuck with the infrastructure we have.
I could more easily make a case for a slow streets program in highly urban areas, where residents are much less likely to have yards and thus are much more dependent upon sidewalks for outdoor recreation. But I dismissed the idea for Redwood City’s residential areas — perhaps a bit too hastily.
Partly in response to a query from Councilwoman Giselle Hale at the April 13 City Council meeting, city staff quickly assembled a Safe Streets program proposal for Redwood City, one that identified 11 streets where a portion could potentially be closed to through traffic. Most sit within a handful of blocks of El Camino Real, although one — Bridge Parkway — is located in Redwood Shores. The proposal was presented to and eventually approved by the council at Monday’s meeting, with modifications. For one, Bridge Parkway was dropped largely due to a flurry of negative comments from area residents. The council also removed Poplar Avenue (which parallels nearby Redwood Avenue) for reasons that aren’t clear to me. The main issue there seemed to revolve around cars that are parked so as to block the sidewalk. I occasionally walk along Poplar Avenue, and situations like that force me into the street to get around those parked cars. To me this argues for, not against, the closure. But I don’t live in that part of town and would defer to area residents. In any case, with Poplar Avenue removed from the list, the approved plan lists nine streets — about 6 miles worth, in total — targeted for soft closure.
Fortunately, the program is a flexible one and, if there are problems, streets can be dropped. And other streets can easily be added if the idea proves popular. The program’s temporary barriers and signs should be in place from about May 1 until the shelter-in-place orders are lifted (if not sooner), meaning that this will be a short-lived program. Indeed, the item first appeared on the City Council meeting agenda just a week before our shelter-in-place was due to end, which I thought would have rendered the whole thing moot. But the shelter-in-place was extended until May 31 on the day of the City Council meeting, meaning that area residents have a month, at least, to enjoy their “slow streets.”
During the meeting, Mayor Diane Howard emphasized that this is just a slowing of select streets, not a closure. From some of the public comments it appears that people thought that they’d not be able to drive or park on their streets at all. But in truth the only restriction is for through traffic, which will now simply need to shift to an alternate, parallel street. While this will increase traffic somewhat on those other streets, considering our current low traffic volumes that shouldn’t be much of an issue.
Prior to the meeting I couldn’t decide whether this would be a worthwhile project. Now, though, we’ll all have a chance to see just how Redwood City’s newest experiment turns out.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
