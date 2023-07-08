Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

These days, I seem to spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about ways to help heal some of the deep divisions plaguing today’s society. Not that disagreements are inherently bad; a diversity of opinions is one of the things that makes this country great. Ideally, diversity spurs discussions that uncover previously unthought-of aspects of a topic, helping us make more informed decisions. At the end of the day, we still may not agree but, by better understanding those with differing opinions, perhaps we’ll start to see issues as shades of gray, rather than black or white, and be a bit more accepting if we end up on the losing side.

Holding fruitful discussions is much more than just speaking to those with whom we already agree. Instead, we need to get out of our echo chambers and spend time speaking with, and really getting to know, our neighbors. Ideally, we should do this in person, because social media seems to have trouble fostering reasoned, civil discourse. I suggest we take advantage of the many free opportunities enabled by our local governments in the guise of public entertainment.

(1) comment

Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Good morning, Greg

Thanks for a such a positive column. Especially the great advice, "... we need to get out of our echo chambers and spend time speaking with, and really getting to know, our neighbors."

Have a great weekend...

