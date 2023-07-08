These days, I seem to spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about ways to help heal some of the deep divisions plaguing today’s society. Not that disagreements are inherently bad; a diversity of opinions is one of the things that makes this country great. Ideally, diversity spurs discussions that uncover previously unthought-of aspects of a topic, helping us make more informed decisions. At the end of the day, we still may not agree but, by better understanding those with differing opinions, perhaps we’ll start to see issues as shades of gray, rather than black or white, and be a bit more accepting if we end up on the losing side.
Holding fruitful discussions is much more than just speaking to those with whom we already agree. Instead, we need to get out of our echo chambers and spend time speaking with, and really getting to know, our neighbors. Ideally, we should do this in person, because social media seems to have trouble fostering reasoned, civil discourse. I suggest we take advantage of the many free opportunities enabled by our local governments in the guise of public entertainment.
I spent the morning of July 4 as I often do, enjoying the Redwood City parade and then checking out the many artists and vendors arranged in and around Courthouse Square. I was by no means alone: This year’s crowds were quite healthy, and felt reminiscent of pre-pandemic years. I reveled in the feeling that I was sharing the experience with my neighbors, while acknowledging that the event draws many folks from well outside the city. Wednesday’s crowds were not exactly conducive to meaningful conversations with strangers, of course, but they did help me to further get comfortable with some of the diversity that is our part of California.
The following day found me at a different community event, one better suited to getting to know one’s neighbors. On that day, my wife and I spent the evening in Stafford Park, enjoying the latest installment of Redwood City’s annual Music in the Park series. Not only does Music in the Park provide some good music, it can be a great opportunity to spend time with both friends and strangers. This week, three other couples — all close friends — joined us, and some friends-of-friends set up camp immediately adjacent to us, providing an opportunity to meet a number of new people.
My wife and I are fortunate to live fairly close to the park, so we often get there early to stake out a good spot. Before the concert we often say hello to some of the other early birds, sometimes using some aspect of their (or our) setup to act as an icebreaker. We’ve found that asking someone about the chairs they have, the picnic table they’ve brought, or even where they found the wagon they transported everything in can be a safe and easy way to start a conversation.
While many Peninsula cities have similar concert series, Redwood City really shines by holding more than one. In addition to the 10 Wednesday evening concerts that make up Music in the Park, the city also puts on Music on the Square, which, this year, consists of 14 concerts held on Friday evenings in Courthouse Square. There is also Sounds of the Shores, a three-concert set held in Redwood Shores’ Marlin Park. Another is Pub in the Park (four Saturday afternoons, in Red Morton Park), plus various other concerts with specialty themes.
Live music isn’t for everyone, so there is the ever-popular Movies on the Square, where double-features are being shown for free on Thursday evenings through the end of August. Or, there is the always entertaining Shakespeare in the Park, which will be held this August in Red Morton Park. Unlike during the concerts, during a movie or play it isn’t a great time to get to know your neighbors — but there is always before and after!
Most municipal community-building events are held during the summer, but there are several opportunities throughout the year as well. For instance, in early November Redwood City holds a very popular Dia de los Muertos celebration, which is an excellent way to learn a little something about our neighbors of Mexican descent. In the past, the city has also held a well-attended Salsa Festival, although I regret to say that it apparently won’t be held this year.
I give Redwood City a lot of credit for sponsoring, or at least allowing, these and many other community-building events. Our cities are doing their part. Now we must do ours. We need to use occasions like these to get to know our neighbors. Strike up a conversation! And be sure to listen as much — or more — than you speak. You never know what you might learn by being in community.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(1) comment
Good morning, Greg
Thanks for a such a positive column. Especially the great advice, "... we need to get out of our echo chambers and spend time speaking with, and really getting to know, our neighbors."
Have a great weekend...
