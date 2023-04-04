“If only we had known, seen the signs, maybe we could have done something.” These are words people often utter after tragedies, like the one that took the life of Karina Castro in San Carlos last September. Her brutal murder shocked people and left that lingering question on many people’s minds. What, if anything, could have been done?
Trigger alert — if you’ve been the victim of intimate relationship abuse, domestic violence or sexual assault you may want to stop reading. If you haven’t, and don’t personally know anyone who has, consider yourself incredibly lucky, or simply unaware. A previous pastor of our church was called for jury duty and the judge explained that the case involved allegations of sexual abuse. So many potential jurors had to be dismissed from that first pool of 100 that they had to call in another pool, and another. One in three women and one in four men in America will experience domestic violence or sexual abuse in their lifetime. Think about this. If you’re at a social gathering with 100 people attending, one out of four people you chat with may be a survivor … for now.
As a teenager, and then again in the Air Force, I took first aid training in the hopes that someday I might be able to save a life. During a mission in Korea, I noticed that one of the airmen on my flight looked strange and I suddenly realized he was choking. I pulled him up and did the Heimlich maneuver. After three thrusts, he coughed out a chunk of food that had gotten lodged in his throat. After making sure that he was breathing properly and safe we got back to the mission at hand. I didn’t think anyone had even noticed but a few weeks later I got an attaboy “Unit Safety Award.”
Like spotting someone choking on their lunch, is there a way to see the signs of intimate relationship abuse, domestic violence and sexual abuse, and respond? There is. The city government in San Carlos, as shocked as everyone else by the horrific violence that took Karina Castro’s life, moved beyond the shock to take steps to make a difference. The city is working with Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse, an organization that provides safety, support and healing for individuals who experience abuse in an intimate relationship. CORA also educates the community to break the cycle of domestic violence, now offering an education program for San Carlos businesses. It is free and takes only 15 or 30 minutes, can be done any time of day, via Zoom or in person.
In the training you can learn how to keep your customers and employees safe through the Speak Up Program. Through this free program, business owners and staff will come away with an understanding of intimate partner abuse, how to spot red flags, and what to say to someone they fear might be in an abusive situation.
Like almost every column I write, this is personal for me. The abuse I suffered as a child was finally exposed when the violence escalated and the weapon wielded was the same type that killed Karina Castro. I survived. The signs were all there leading up to that moment but way back in that day virtually no one was taught to look for those signs and even if someone had noticed something, how would they have known what would have been appropriate to say or do? Today is different.
At the start of this column I used the word “unaware” to describe people who might not know anyone in their lives who has experienced or is experiencing intimate relationship abuse, a phrase used to capture the many ways individuals are sexually, physically or emotionally abused by someone close to them. If you’ve gotten this far in this column you are no longer able to claim to be one of those people. You know me. You’ve read about Karina. Your eyes are wide open. It is time to move beyond shock to action.
If you are a business owner or employee in San Carlos you may encounter dozens or hundreds of people a day and could help make a huge difference. Will you take 15 or 30 minutes out of a day, at your convenience, to learn something that could, like the Heimlich maneuver or CPR, avert a tragedy? The life you save could be your own, or someone you love, an employee or their spouse or child. One out of three women and one out of four men need you. Come by my shop for a flyer or contact dianac@corasupport.org for more information.
If you are experiencing intimate relationship abuse CORA is there for you, 24/7. Visit corasupport.org or call 800-300-1080 for help.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
